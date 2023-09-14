Federal Appeals Court Denies Trump Request to Stay E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case, But Grants Expedited Appeal

A federal appeals court on Wednesday denied Trump’s request to stay a defamation suit filed by E Jean Carroll.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals however granted Trump an expedited appeal on whether he can assert absolute presidential immunity.

Last week Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, ruled that Trump is liable for defamatory statements he made about E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape.

In May Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

The jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages.

Trump blasted E. Jean. Carroll during a CNN town hall in May.

“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” Trump said, adding the accusation was a ‘fake’ and ‘made-up story.’

She went after Trump again and Judge Lewis Kaplan agreed with E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers and said Trump is liable for his statements.

Carroll is seeking at least $10 million in damages in this separate case.

The trial will begin on January 15, 2024.

CNBC reported: