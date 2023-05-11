E Jean Carroll May Sue Trump AGAIN After ‘Vile’ Comments During CNN Town Hall

E Jean Carroll may sue Trump AGAIN!
A Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case on Tuesday afternoon.
In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.
Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”
The jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages.
Trump blasted E Jean. Carroll during Wednesday night’s CNN town hall.
“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” Mr. Trump said.
Trump on E. Jean Carroll trial: "Her cat was named vagina — the judge wouldn’t allow us to put that in. […] I never met this woman." pic.twitter.com/1eulthxAOa
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2023
Now Carroll is threatening to sue Trump again!
“Everything’s on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it,” Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan said. “We have to weigh the various pros and cons and we’ll come to a decision in the next day or so, probably.”
The New York Times reported:
E. Jean Carroll is weighing whether to file a new defamation lawsuit against former President Donald J. Trump in the wake of his diatribe against her during a CNN town hall Wednesday night, when he said her claim of a decades-old sexual assault was “fake” and a “made-up story,” her lawyer said on Thursday.
Ms. Carroll said on Thursday morning that she had been asleep as Mr. Trump talked about her on the town hall program. She said that her lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, had sent her the transcript of his comments, and that she had read only the first paragraph.
“It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people,” Ms. Carroll said in an interview with The New York Times, adding that she had been “insulted by better people.”
Ms. Carroll said she had been infuriated when her longtime stylist told her that her 15-year-old son was talking about what Mr. Trump had said.
“I am upset on the behalf of young men in America,” Ms. Carroll said. “They cannot listen to this balderdash and this old-timey view of women, which is a cave-man view.”