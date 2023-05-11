E Jean Carroll May Sue Trump AGAIN After ‘Vile’ Comments During CNN Town Hall

E Jean Carroll may sue Trump AGAIN!

A Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case on Tuesday afternoon.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

The jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages.

Trump blasted E Jean. Carroll during Wednesday night’s CNN town hall.

“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” Mr. Trump said.

WATCH:

Trump on E. Jean Carroll trial: "Her cat was named vagina — the judge wouldn’t allow us to put that in. […] I never met this woman." pic.twitter.com/1eulthxAOa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2023

Now Carroll is threatening to sue Trump again!

“Everything’s on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it,” Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan said. “We have to weigh the various pros and cons and we’ll come to a decision in the next day or so, probably.”

The New York Times reported: