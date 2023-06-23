Judge in Abe Hamadeh’s Case Faces Public Reprimand in Judicial Conduct Complaint for Separate Case – 60 Day Deadline Approaches in Hamadeh’s Case

According to Arizona Statute, “A superior court judge or commissioner shall not receive his salary unless such judge or commissioner either certifies that no cause before such judge or commissioner remains pending and undetermined for sixty days after it has been submitted for decision.”

Read the full order below:

In closing, Jantzen admitted that he “did violate the 60-day time limit by 19 days” and “did sign the affidavit at the end of March saying that I did not have anything pending more than 60 days.” Jantzen initially “informed the parties he would issue a ruling within thirty days” but ruled 79 days after the matter was taken under advisement.

Similarly, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Judge Lee Jantzentold parties in Abe Hamadeh’s lawsuit against the stolen 2022 Election 37 days ago on May 16 that he would take the matter under advisement and issue a ruling “hopefully within the next couple of weeks.” While the 60-day deadline has not passed, this is a trend with this Judge.

Hamadeh’s race was decided by 280 votes after a “significant miscount” of hundreds of votes was discovered in rural Pinal County’s recount results.

This newly discovered evidence was “intentionally withheld” by Katie Hobbs and justifies a new trial, argued Hamadeh attorney Jen Wright. Additionally, “Maricopa did not provide provisional ballot information until after trial, information that had it been timely provided, we would have been able to address those problems we found at trial.”

Wright also told the Court they have “hundreds of declarations” from “people that tried to vote on election day and had their ballot rejected.” Wright continued, “They were told they were not registered to vote. It turns out with many of these declarations, we have their voting record and history, and we can see when and how it was changed, and it was not by their own intent.”

Hamadeh attorney and Arizona State Representative Alex Kolodin told The Gateway Pundit, “We’re [still] waiting for the Judge to rule… Primarily what we’re asking is for the Court to let us count the votes because there’s a whole bunch of votes out there that have never been opened and counted.” He continued, “We’re not asking for a recount. We’re asking for a first count!”

The correct decision is clear. The Judge must allow Hamadeh’s team to inspect the ballots, count the votes, and take this to trial!

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Abe Hamadeh’s legal battle.