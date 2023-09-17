Even Robots Are Not Safe in Crime Ridden Los Angeles

Crime infested Los Angeles is no stranger to brazen robberies, but now even delivery robots are not safe in the liberal city.

A Nordstrom store was looted in LA in August.

On Thursday, smash-and-grab thieves ransacked a Macy’s store as nine masked men in their early twenties entered the Sherman Oaks at the Westfield Fashion Square location, filled up trash bags with merchandise and ran off quickly.

The controversial zero bail policy in Los Angeles has not helped keep the city and its citizens safe. The policy was reinstated earlier in 2023 on the grounds that it violates the suspects’ constitutional rights.

A user on X shared a compilation of robots moving through the streets of LA as they are repeatedly attacked and the contents stolen.

What happens when they try to have food delivery robots in LA

