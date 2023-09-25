Trump Admires Custom “Trump 45” Glock in South Carolina Before Speaking at Event (VIDEO)

by

President Trump stopped at the Glock store in South Carolina before speaking at his sold-out event in Summerville and joked about buying a gun as excited workers showed him around and took photos with the President.

The President reportedly admired the gun but did not end up purchasing it, according to his campaign.

This is how you do retail politics.

President Trump is showing the American people that he will stand for the Constitution and the Second Amendment.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the large crowd in attendance at the event early this morning, hours before the doors opened and six hours before President Trump is scheduled to speak.

Watch the President deliver remarks live here:

WATCH LIVE: THOUSANDS Wait in Line Hours Early to See President Trump Speak at Summerville, SC Event – Coverage Begins at 11am ET, Trump to Speak at 3:00pm ET

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung tweeted a video of the President saying, “I want to buy one.”

More:

The gun store’s owners told President Trump, “Since you’ve left, the Biden Administration has been terrible for this industry!”

President Trump took the stage in Summerville, SC, at 3PM ET.

Watch live here:

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson is TGP’s Arizona correspondent. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in the State’s elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Arizona led to the resignation of one Maricopa County official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room. However, TGP and Jordan gained access after suing Maricopa County, the fourth largest county in America.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

