Trump Admires Custom “Trump 45” Glock in South Carolina Before Speaking at Event (VIDEO)

President Trump stopped at the Glock store in South Carolina before speaking at his sold-out event in Summerville and joked about buying a gun as excited workers showed him around and took photos with the President.

The President reportedly admired the gun but did not end up purchasing it, according to his campaign.

Trump handles custom “Trump 45” Glock at Palmetto State Armory in Summerville, SC American badass pic.twitter.com/kUdWL48dMz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2023

This is how you do retail politics.

President Trump is showing the American people that he will stand for the Constitution and the Second Amendment.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the large crowd in attendance at the event early this morning, hours before the doors opened and six hours before President Trump is scheduled to speak.

Watch the President deliver remarks live here:

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung tweeted a video of the President saying, “I want to buy one.”

President Trump purchases a @GLOCKInc in South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/7EiJsEOPFF — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) September 25, 2023

More:

President Trump doing a little shopping in South Carolina! He will protect our great Second Amendment!! pic.twitter.com/Qs6Imc8LEb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 25, 2023

The gun store’s owners told President Trump, “Since you’ve left, the Biden Administration has been terrible for this industry!”

“Since you’ve left, the Biden Administration has been terrible for this industry!” pic.twitter.com/Riai3q6Q3j — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 25, 2023

President Trump took the stage in Summerville, SC, at 3PM ET.

