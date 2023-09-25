WATCH LIVE: THOUSANDS Wait in Line Hours Early to See President Trump Speak at Summerville, SC Event – Coverage Begins at 11am ET, Trump to Speak at 3:00pm ET

President Trump is speaking today at a sold-out event in Summerville, South Carolina, where he leads by 30 points in the Republican primary polls.
Early this morning, thousands of Patriots were filmed waiting to enter the event before doors open at 12 pm.
From OANN correspondent Daniel Baldwin at 8:30am:
Big crowd at 8:30am on Monday in Summerville, South Carolina to see Pres. Trump speak later today.
Super high energy and enthusiasm! pic.twitter.com/q7BYKSypei
— Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) September 25, 2023
South Carolina wants President Trump back!
As The Gateway Pundit reported, this is a sold-out event. The President is expected to speak at 3:00 pm ET.
President Trump to Deliver Remarks In Summerville, SC Monday – EVENT SOLD OUT
Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:
The 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks to supporters at Sportsman Boats in Summerville, SC on Sept. 25th, 2023.
Coverage is expected to begin at 11:00 am ET.
Please Note: times are estimated and are subject to change.