WATCH LIVE: THOUSANDS Wait in Line Hours Early to See President Trump Speak at Summerville, SC Event – Coverage Begins at 11am ET, Trump to Speak at 3:00pm ET

President Trump is speaking today at a sold-out event in Summerville, South Carolina, where he leads by 30 points in the Republican primary polls.

Early this morning, thousands of Patriots were filmed waiting to enter the event before doors open at 12 pm.

From OANN correspondent Daniel Baldwin at 8:30am:

Big crowd at 8:30am on Monday in Summerville, South Carolina to see Pres. Trump speak later today. Super high energy and enthusiasm! pic.twitter.com/q7BYKSypei — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) September 25, 2023

South Carolina wants President Trump back!

As The Gateway Pundit reported, this is a sold-out event. The President is expected to speak at 3:00 pm ET.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: