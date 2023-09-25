WATCH LIVE: THOUSANDS Wait in Line Hours Early to See President Trump Speak at Summerville, SC Event – Coverage Begins at 11am ET, Trump to Speak at 3:00pm ET

by

President Trump is speaking today at a sold-out event in Summerville, South Carolina, where he leads by 30 points in the Republican primary polls.

Early this morning, thousands of Patriots were filmed waiting to enter the event before doors open at 12 pm.

From OANN correspondent Daniel Baldwin at 8:30am:

South Carolina wants President Trump back!

As The Gateway Pundit reported, this is a sold-out event. The President is expected to speak at 3:00 pm ET.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

The 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks to supporters at Sportsman Boats in Summerville, SC on Sept. 25th, 2023.

Coverage is expected to begin at 11:00 am ET.

Please Note: times are estimated and are subject to change.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson is TGP’s Arizona correspondent. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in the State’s elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Arizona led to the resignation of one Maricopa County official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room. However, TGP and Jordan gained access after suing Maricopa County, the fourth largest county in America.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

