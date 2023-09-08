EMERGENCY: RINOs and Democrats Want Trump REMOVED from 2024 Ballots | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Weekend Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories over the weekend in under 10 minutes.

Six Republicans and unaffiliated Colorado voters, including former state and federal officials, have filed a lawsuit. Their aim is to disqualify former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s 2024 presidential ballot.

Joe Biden on Tuesday walked out of a Medal of Honor rite inside the East Room during the wrong time.

Last week, a judge in Yavapai County ruled in support of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections in their lawsuit against the Arizona Secretary of State. The lawsuit aimed to stop the enforcement of unlawful election procedures concerning mail-in ballot signature verification.

Reports suggest that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is encountering significant resistance to the recently proposed spending bill and may need to compromise with Democrats, potentially putting his position as speaker at risk.

Michelle Obama is vacationing in Mallorca as Larry Sinclair spills the tea and tells Tucker Carlson all about his drug-fueled romps with Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama is reportedly staying with former US Ambassador to Spain James Costos and his partner Michael Smith.

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.