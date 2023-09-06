Michelle Obama Vacations in Mallorca as Larry Sinclair Tells Tucker Carlson All About His Sexual Relationship with Barack Obama

Michelle Obama is vacationing in Mallorca as Larry Sinclair spills the tea and tells Tucker Carlson all about his drug-fueled romps with Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama is reportedly staying with former US Ambassador to Spain James Costos and his partner Michael Smith.

The Daily Mail reported:

Michelle Obama was spotted in a funky beaded outfit while enjoying a meal with friends on vacation in Mallorca – as her husband Barack Obama is embroiled in a scandal over claims made by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he had gay relations. Photographers caught the former First Lady, 59, exiting a restaurant on the Spanish island on Monday. The mother-of-two dressed casually for the outing, donning loose black high-waisted shorts and a similar-colored tank top. […] Michelle dined with some pals in the stunning area of Puerto Portals – which is located on the tip of the island and boasts stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. She was surrounded by secret service men as she left the restaurant and headed into a waiting van. It’s been reported that Michelle is staying with former US ambassador to Spain James Costos and his partner, Michael Smith, while on the island.

Meanwhile at home…

Larry Sinclair spilled the tea to Tucker Carlson and told the former Fox host all about his sexual relationship with Barack Obama.

“In 2008, it became really clear that Barack Obama had been having sex with men and smoking crack, and a guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said, I’ll sign an affidavit. And he did. I’ll take a lie detector, and he did. I smoked crack with Barack Obama and had sex with him. Well, that was obviously true,” Tucker Carlson said during the interview.

“Nobody reported it, not because they were squeamish about sex or drugs, but because the Obama campaign said, anyone who reports on this gets no access to the Obama campaign, and so they didn’t report on it. So that happens.”

Larry Sinclair told Tucker about his first sexual encounter with Barack Obama and it included cocaine and other drugs.

“Yeah. Pulled up in a bar outside, and there’s this guy that’s introduced to me as Barack Obama. I had given Barack $250 to pay for coke. I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort, and the next thing I know, he’s got a little pipe, and he’s smoking. So I just started rubbing my hand along his thigh to see where it was going, and it went in the direction I had intended it to go,” Larry told Tucker.

WATCH:

A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story. Wednesday. 6pm ET. pic.twitter.com/iDYMSww1KS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 5, 2023

Larry Sinclair first made his allegations public in 2008, just before Obama’s first presidential election, claiming that he had smoked crack and had sex with Obama. Despite Sinclair’s criminal record and the widely disputed nature of his claims, Tucker Carlson has been vocal in his support of Sinclair’s story, insisting that the allegations hold truth