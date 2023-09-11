“We Will Not Comply!” – Visibly Armed Gun Owners Defy Governor Grisham’s Gun Grab, Hold Rally In Old Town, Albuquerque (VIDEO)

Visibly armed gun owners on Sunday afternoon courageously walked around Old Town, Albuquerque proudly displaying their firearms in defiance of Governor Grisham’s unconstitutional gun grab.

People gathered around with their firearms while holding American flags and Gadsden flags. The gun owners spoke out against the governor’s order.

According to Ford Fischer, a reporter on the scene, there was no police intervention.

Police did not enforce a $5,000 fine for violators.

“This will not stand! We will not comply!” a speaker shouted to applause.

One of the speakers encouraged the gun owners to show up every day in defiance of Grisham’s executive order.

Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday declared gun violence a public health emergency in response to the shooting deaths of a thirteen-year-old girl on July 28, a five-year-old girl on August 14, and an eleven-year-old boy on September 6.



“The action plan includes a suspension of open and concealed carry laws in Bernalillo County, temporarily prohibiting the carrying of guns on public property with certain exceptions. Exceptions include for licensed security guards and law enforcement officers. Citizens with permits to carry firearms are free to possess their weapons on private property (such as at a gun range or gun store), provided they transport the firearm in a locked box, use a trigger lock, or some other mechanism that renders the gun incapable of being fired,” according to the press release.

Grisham is also getting pushback from state lawmakers.

On Saturday, State Reps. Stefani Lord and John Block called for the impeachment of Governor Grisham.

“This emergency order violates the Governor’s oath to protect and defend the rights of New Mexicans and is illegal in nature. The legislature has a duty to intervene when the government is overstepping its boundaries, and Governor Grisham’s order and comments disqualify her from continuing her tenure as Governor,” the Reps wrote in a press release.

In response to Grisham’s unconstitutional order, Sheriff John Allen from Bernalillo County north of Albuquerque announced he will not comply with the unconstitutional order.