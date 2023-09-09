New Mexico Sheriff Tells Tyrannical Governor He Will Not Comply with Temporary New Mexico Gun Ban

On Friday, New Mexico’s tyrannical Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared gun violence a public health emergency in response to the shooting deaths of a thirteen-year-old girl on July 28, a five-year-old girl on August 14, and an eleven-year-old boy on September 6.

Grisham temporarily suspended open and concealed carry laws in Bernalillo County effective immediately.

This action directly infringes upon law-abiding citizens’ Constitutional right to bear arms. The Governor has carved out exceptions for licensed security guards and law enforcement officers.

Governor Lujan Grisham says her duty to uphold her oath to the constitution is “not absolute” pic.twitter.com/Mla4rcNXMX — Beau Hightower (@beauhightowerdn) September 8, 2023

The governor’s action is clearly tyrannical and unconstitutional.

She wants to take away your rights to protect the criminals with illegal guns.

In response to the unconstitutional order Sheriff John Allen from Bernalillo County north of Albuquerque announced he will not comply with the unconstitutional order.

Bernalillo sheriff won’t comply with temporary New Mexico gun ban. “I have reservations regarding this order. The temporary ban challenges the foundation of our Constitution, which I swore an oath to uphold.” Bernalillo is a suburb north of ABQ. pic.twitter.com/XrLc02epKm — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 9, 2023

Via the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office.



Today, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency order temporarily suspending open and concealed carry laws in Albuquerque and throughout Bernalillo County for the next 30 days. This move has been positioned as a response to the alarming and tragic rise in gun violence, particularly the heart-wrenching death of an 11-year-old boy this past week.

First and foremost, every lost life is a tragedy, and the well-being of our community is of paramount concern to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. We share in the collective grief and urgency to address this issue.

However, as the elected Sheriff, I have reservations regarding this order. While I understand and appreciate the urgency, the temporary ban challenges the foundation of our Constitution, which I swore an oath to uphold. I am wary of placing my deputies in positions that could lead to civil liability conflicts, as well as the potential risks posed by prohibiting law-abiding citizens from their constitutional right to self-defense.

I was elected to represent and safeguard all constituents and to ensure the balance between our rights and public safety is maintained. That means we must critically evaluate any proposed solution to the deeply rooted issue of gun violence, ensuring we both protect our community and uphold the values that define us as a nation.

To proactively address gun violence, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has implemented and is currently executing several initiatives:

1. ERPO (Extreme Risk Protection Orders) – Identifying and addressing threats before they escalate.

2. Behavioral Health Unit – Addressing underlying mental health issues that often intersect with violent incidents.

3. Youth and Gun Violence Initiative – Focused programs to curb youth involvement in gun-related crimes.

4. Felon Firearm Possession Intervention – Targeting felons illegally in possession of firearms.

5. Crime Commission Initiative – Zeroing in on cases where firearms are used in the commission of crimes.

6. Interagency Collaboration – Partnering with State, Local, and Federal entities to create a unified front against gun violence.

7. Creation of a Violence Intervention Program – Intervening in gun violence before crimes happen through intel and inter-agency collaboration.

In conclusion, while we might not be in complete alignment with the Governor’s recent order, we remain steadfast in our commitment to work collaboratively, both with her office and with the community, to find sustainable solutions to the gun violence epidemic plaguing our county. It is through robust dialogues, open-mindedness, and the shared goal of a safer Bernalillo County that we will find our way forward.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

Sheriff John Allen Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office