On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security led by the failed Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced a new “group”: the “Homeland Intelligence Experts Group.” The “Experts Group” will operate under the Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis, Ken Waintstein, as well as Counterterrorism Coordinator Nicholas Rasmussen (a Biden Laptop letter signee), to “provide advice and perspectives on intelligence and national security efforts to the Office of Intelligence and Analysis and the Office of Counterterrorism Coordinator to support DHS’ vital work to protect our country.”

According to a press release, the group will be comprised of “private sector experts who will provide their unique perspectives on the federal government’s intelligence enterprise to DHS’s I&A and the Office of the Counterterrorism Coordinator.”

Today, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) Ken Wainstein, and Counterterrorism Coordinator Nicholas Rasmussen announced the establishment of the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group (Experts Group). The group is comprised of private sector experts who will provide their unique perspectives on the federal government’s intelligence enterprise to DHS’s I&A and the Office of the Counterterrorism Coordinator. “The security of the American people depends on our capacity to collect, generate, and disseminate actionable intelligence to our federal, state, local, territorial, tribal, campus, and private sector partners,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “I express my deep gratitude to these distinguished individuals for dedicating their exceptional expertise, experience, and vision to our critical mission.” “The Homeland Intelligence Experts Group is being formed at a time of unprecedented challenge, with the U.S. intelligence enterprise facing threats from a range of malign actors, to include foreign nation-state adversaries, domestic violent extremists, cyber criminals, drug-trafficking cartels and other transnational criminal organizations,” said Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis Ken Wainstein.“The Experts Group will be an invaluable asset as we navigate through this evolving threat and operating environment and continue to strengthen our efforts to protect the Homeland.” “The homeland threat environment is more diverse, dynamic, and challenging than at any point in our post 9/11 history, with threats tied to an array of different terrorist and violent extremist ideologies and narratives,” said Counterterrorism Coordinator Nicholas Rasmussen. “The experience, expertise, and perspective offered by Experts Group members will undoubtedly put the Department in a strong position to confront this threat landscape, and we are grateful for the willingness of the Experts Group members to serve in this important capacity.”

The “Experts Group” will consist of some controversial individuals including Hunter Biden Laptop “Spies Who Lie”, “Russia, Russia, Russia” promulgators and others discredited in recent investigations including:

John Brennan , a former CIA Director who was incorrect in the controversial assessment of the Hunter Biden Laptop leading up to the 2020 Election

, a former CIA Director who was incorrect in the controversial assessment of the Hunter Biden Laptop leading up to the 2020 Election John Bellinger , a lawyer at DC firm Arnold &Porter, a former Dept. of State adviser and National Security Council under George W. Bush, and an adjunct senior fellow for international and national security law at the Council on Foreign Relations

a lawyer at DC firm Arnold &Porter, a former Dept. of State adviser and National Security Council under George W. Bush, and an adjunct senior fellow for international and national security law at the Council on Foreign Relations James Clapper , a former DNI who was also tied up in not just the “Spies Who Lie” laptop letter, but also claimed General Michael Flynn “had been compromised by Russia” in his memoir

, a former DNI who was also tied up in not just the “Spies Who Lie” laptop letter, but also claimed General Michael Flynn “had been compromised by Russia” in his memoir Paul Kolbe, Senior Fellow and former Director of the Intelligence Project, Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center (Former Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency) and “Spies Who Lie” signee

Former CIA Director and Laptop signee John Brennan

Other members, according to the Press Release, will include:

Rajesh De , Partner, Mayer Brown (Former Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Legal Policy and NSA General Counsel)

, Partner, Mayer Brown (Former Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Legal Policy and NSA General Counsel) Thomas Galati , Senior Vice President, East Coast Security Operations, NBC Universal (Former New York Police Department, Chief, Intelligence and Counterterrorism)

, Senior Vice President, East Coast Security Operations, NBC Universal (Former New York Police Department, Chief, Intelligence and Counterterrorism) Tashina Gauhar, Senior Director, Compliance, Strategy and Policy, The Boeing Company (Former Associate Deputy Attorney General and Deputy Assistant Attorney General, National Security Division, Department of Justice)

Senior Director, Compliance, Strategy and Policy, The Boeing Company (Former Associate Deputy Attorney General and Deputy Assistant Attorney General, National Security Division, Department of Justice) Asha M. George , Executive Director, Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense (Former Subcommittee Staff Director, House Committee on Homeland Security)

, Executive Director, Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense (Former Subcommittee Staff Director, House Committee on Homeland Security) Karen Greenberg , Director, Center on National Security, Fordham University School of Law

, Director, Center on National Security, Fordham University School of Law Emily Harding, Senior Fellow and Deputy Director of the International Security Program, Center for Strategic and International Studies (Former Deputy Staff Director, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence)

Senior Fellow and Deputy Director of the International Security Program, Center for Strategic and International Studies (Former Deputy Staff Director, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence) David Kris , Co-Founder, Culper Partners LLC (Former Assistant Attorney General, National Security Division, Department of Justice)

, Co-Founder, Culper Partners LLC (Former Assistant Attorney General, National Security Division, Department of Justice) Michael Leiter , Partner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom (Former Director, National Counterterrorism Center)

, Partner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom (Former Director, National Counterterrorism Center) Elisa Massimino , Executive Director, Human Rights Institute, Georgetown Law

, Executive Director, Human Rights Institute, Georgetown Law Gregory Nojeim, Senior Counsel and Director, Security and Surveillance Project, Center for Democracy & Technology

Senior Counsel and Director, Security and Surveillance Project, Center for Democracy & Technology Francis Taylor , Principal, Cambridge Global Advisors (Former Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis, DHS)

, Principal, Cambridge Global Advisors (Former Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis, DHS) Caryn Wagner, Former Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis, DHS

Former Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis, DHS Benjamin Wittes , Senior Fellow in Governance Studies, The Brookings Institution, and Co-Founder and Editor in Chief, Lawfare

According to the Press Release, “The Experts Group will meet four times annually and leverage the expertise of each member to provide input on I&A’s most complex problems and challenges, including terrorism, fentanyl, transborder issues, and emerging technology.”

Secretary Mayorkas has failed Americans at the US Border, where 7 million illegal immigrants from over 100 countries have crossed over into the US since the Biden Administration assumed office and fueled record-high deaths from illegal drugs, while agreeing with Joe Biden that “white supremacy” is the “greatest threat” of Terrorism in the US.