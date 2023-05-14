Mayorkas Says He Agrees with Joe Biden That “White Supremacy” is the “Greatest Threat” of Terrorism to the US (VIDEO)

Again, how does this guy have a job?

DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday appeared on MSNBC to discuss the border crisis Joe Biden created.

Mayorkas told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that he agrees with Joe Biden that “white supremacy” is the “greatest threat” of terrorism to the United States.

Joe Biden on Saturday delivered the 2023 commencement address at Howard University.

He falsely claimed the most dangerous threat to the US is ‘white supremacy.’

And everyone cheered.

“The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy, and I’m not saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU…” Biden said.

Mayorkas agreed and said white supremacy is the biggest threat to the United States.

Meanwhile millions of military aged males from Africa, South America, Mexico and the Middle East have invaded the US in the last two years because of Joe Biden and Mayorkas.

WATCH: