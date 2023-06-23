Infowars Host Owen Shroyer Pleads Guilty to “Role in January 6 Riot” — Statement of Offense Details Complete Absence of Criminal Conduct

Infowars Host Owen Shroyer today pleaded guilty to a single Class A Misdemeanor of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds. 

The journalist was initially charged in August 2021 — eight months after remaining outside the building during the “mostly-peaceful riot” on Capitol Hill. 

After nearly two years of fighting charges related to his presence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, it appears Shroyer has heard enough of the U.S. Attorney’s arguments — the kind that can only hold water in the biased atmosphere of a D.C. Courtroom. 

As part of the agreement, the government will move to dismiss other charges at sentencing. Shroyer will cooperate and allow the government to review his social media accounts — likely looking for any scrap of incriminating wrong-think they can find. 

In the Statement of Offense, Shroyer admits to attending speeches at the White House Ellipse as part of the “Stop the Steal” rally. 

Shroyer says he walked toward the Capitol while shouting, “The traitors and communists that have betrayed us know we’re coming. We’re coming for all you commie traitors and communists that have stabbed us in the back. You’ve stabbed us in the back one too many times!”

The Infowars Host further admits to saying, “We will not accept the fake election of that child-molesting Joe Biden, that Chinese Communist agent Joe Biden, we know where he belongs and it’s not the White House!”

Shroyer then entered the restricted area of the Capitol Grounds and went to the East Side stairs, where he admittedly led hundreds of others in chanting, “1776” and “USA! USA! USA!”. 

For his “crimes” on January 6th, 2021, estimated sentencing guidelines suggest Shroyer faces the possibility of 6 months in prison and a fine of $9,500.00

Defense Attorney Norm Pattis offered this statement through text:

“Owen pleaded guilty today and will be sentenced on September 12. We are hoping for probation. It was a sad ending to the case.”

Considering Shroyer’s widespread influence, successful fundraising efforts, and outright refusal to shut his mouth about a stolen election and weaponized Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves will likely seek an upward departure from any remotely reasonable recommendation — along with a sizable fine.

CondemnedUSA.org Founder Treniss Evans says statements which led to Shroyer’s prosecution are right in line with the views of millions of other Americans. He also said that in Biden’s America, it’s not surprising to see another journalist forced to admit guilt to the “crime” of saying the 2020 election was stolen.

“The real reason the government has a problem with his statements is because they’re accurate, and they’re caught, and they know it,” Evans explained in a phone call, “This is what happens with third-world-country government installments over time that are caught and found out. They always attempt to clamp down harder on the people, and it always backfires. It always fails, and this attack on our First Amendment will also fail.”

