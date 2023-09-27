Black Autoworkers Blast Joe Biden Over His Forced Transition to Electric Vehicles (VIDEO)

Striking autoworkers have a message for Joe Biden: Take your Electric Vehicles and shove it.

Joe Biden on Tuesday arrived at Wayne County, Michigan to join striking autoworkers on the picket line.

80-year-old Joe Biden almost fell down the stairs as he exited Air Force One shortly after a report revealed there is a secret mission to prevent Joe Biden from falling down.

The autoworkers are asking for a 40% pay increase and a 32-hour (4-day) work week.

Biden wandered around the picket line like a doddering old man for 12 minutes. He was completely clueless. Joe Biden had no idea what was going on.

He grabbed a bullhorn, mumbled for 87 seconds total, shuffled away and departed Michigan en route to California for a ritzy fundraiser.

Biden spent more time at a campaign reception with California elitists Tuesday night than he did with autoworkers on the picket line.

Black autoworkers were not impressed with Joe Biden’s fly-by photo op. They blasted Joe Biden over his forced transition to EVs.

“We have been the backbone of these companies for so long. Trying to push us out to these electric vehicles — it won’t last. We’re hard-working. We have families. We need this,” one autoworker said.

WATCH:

Black auto workers tell Biden to take his electric vehicles and shove it! “We have been the backbone of these companies for so long. Trying to push us out to these electric vehicles — it won’t last. We’re hard-working. We have families. We need this.” pic.twitter.com/LSO26jzzJj — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 26, 2023

The American people are NOT demanding EVs. China is cashing in on them thanks to Beijing Joe Biden.

