WOW! Doddering Old Biden Shuffles Around Confused on Picket Line For 12 Minutes – Then Takes Off to California For Ritzy Fundraiser (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday arrived at Wayne County, Michigan to join striking autoworkers on the picket line.

80-year-old Joe Biden almost fell down the stairs as he exited Air Force One shortly after a report revealed there is a secret mission to prevent Joe Biden from falling down.

Biden wandered around like a doddering old man on the picket line. He’s completely clueless. Joe Biden has no idea what’s going on.

He looked like a distracted toddler as a union worker delivered remarks.

Biden grabbed a bullhorn and mumbled a few remarks.

“I marched a lot of UAW picket lines when I was a Senator since 1973. But I tell you what— first time I’ve ever done this as president,” Biden said.

12 minutes later, Joe Biden shuffled away and departed Michigan en route to California for a ritzy fundraiser.

Biden will be spending more time at a campaign reception with California elitists Tuesday night than he did with autoworkers on the picket line.

Biden reluctantly traveled to Michigan on Tuesday to speak to the autoworkers on the picket line.

Biden only decided to visit the striking autoworkers after Trump announced he would be speaking to a crowd of more than 500 current and former union members.

Trump outfoxed Joe Biden on the auto union strike.

For the first time in the history of the 150,000-member United Auto Workers Union, members went on strike against the “Big 3” manufacturers at midnight Thursday night after no deal was reached.

The “Big 3” include Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the newly-formed merger of Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group.

“Key demands from the union have included 40% hourly pay increases; a reduced, 32-hour, workweek; a shift back to traditional pensions; the elimination of compensation tiers; and a restoration of cost-of-living adjustments. Other items on the table include enhanced retiree benefits and better vacation and family leave benefits,” CNBC reported.

“You deserve the significant raise you need and other benefits,” Biden told autoworkers before jet-setting to California to rub elblows with Hollywood liberals.

