WOW! Doddering Old Biden Shuffles Around Confused on Picket Line For 12 Minutes – Then Takes Off to California For Ritzy Fundraiser (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday arrived at Wayne County, Michigan to join striking autoworkers on the picket line.

80-year-old Joe Biden almost fell down the stairs as he exited Air Force One shortly after a report revealed there is a secret mission to prevent Joe Biden from falling down.

Joe Biden almost falls down the stairs hours after Axios publishes the piece "Biden team's don't-let-him-trip mission"

Biden wandered around like a doddering old man on the picket line. He’s completely clueless. Joe Biden has no idea what’s going on.

"Mr. President, should the UAW get a 40% [pay] increase?" BIDEN: *confused*

He looked like a distracted toddler as a union worker delivered remarks.

Biden joins UAW strikers on the picket line in Michigan

Biden grabbed a bullhorn and mumbled a few remarks.

“I marched a lot of UAW picket lines when I was a Senator since 1973. But I tell you what— first time I’ve ever done this as president,” Biden said.

Joe Biden minutes after slipping on steps of Air Force One: "I marched a lot of UAW picket lines when I was a Senator since 1973. But I tell you what— first time I've ever done it in person."

12 minutes later, Joe Biden shuffled away and departed Michigan en route to California for a ritzy fundraiser.

Biden will be spending more time at a campaign reception with California elitists Tuesday night than he did with autoworkers on the picket line.

After spending about 12 minutes at the UAW picket line and just over an hour total in Michigan, Biden boards AF1 using the short stairs and heads to California for a ritzy fundraiser with Hollywood liberals

Biden reluctantly traveled to Michigan on Tuesday to speak to the autoworkers on the picket line.

Biden only decided to visit the striking autoworkers after Trump announced he would be speaking to a crowd of more than 500 current and former union members.

Trump outfoxed Joe Biden on the auto union strike.

For the first time in the history of the 150,000-member United Auto Workers Union, members went on strike against the “Big 3” manufacturers at midnight Thursday night after no deal was reached.

The “Big 3” include Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the newly-formed merger of Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group.

“Key demands from the union have included 40% hourly pay increases; a reduced, 32-hour, workweek; a shift back to traditional pensions; the elimination of compensation tiers; and a restoration of cost-of-living adjustments. Other items on the table include enhanced retiree benefits and better vacation and family leave benefits,” CNBC reported.

“You deserve the significant raise you need and other benefits,” Biden told autoworkers before jet-setting to California to rub elblows with Hollywood liberals.