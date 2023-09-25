Biden Goes Off-Script, Says Black People will Suffer if US Government Shut Down Occurs (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Monday afternoon hosted a meeting with the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Biden blasted House Republicans for arguing over a stopgap bill as a September 30 deadline looms.

He went off-script and said black people will suffer the most if a US government shutdown occurs.

“And now [Republicans] are reneging on the deal…and the black community in particular is going to suffer if that occurs,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s support from black voters has dropped a whopping 17 points since the first year of his presidency.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Biden says the 'black community' will suffer if a US government shutdown occurs pic.twitter.com/r5eEb3nM5w — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 25, 2023

Last week House Republicans pulled a stopgap bill that would keep the government running as the September 30 deadline looms.

Freedom Caucus members are at odds with other factions in the Republican Caucus over how to avoid a government shutdown.

Congressman Byron Donalds who is leading the negotiations, lashed out at lawmakers who are willing to work with the Democrats to avoid a shutdown.

“A lot of my colleagues, Freedom Caucus members, etc., need to be very concerned about the fact that we do have some Republican members who are willing to sign on to a clean [continuing resolution] with the Democrats, and basically eliminates out leverage to do anything,” Donalds told reporters on Tuesday, according to Fox News.

“I don’t take that lightly. There’s multiple games afoot in this town,” Donalds said.

According to Fox News, Donalds’ proposal would fund the government for 30 days with an 8% cut and includes the border security bill.

Rep Byron Donalds (R-FL) told reporters on Tuesday that there is no money for Ukraine ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to DC this week.

“There’s no money in the House right now for Ukraine. It’s not a good time for him to be here, quite frankly,” Donalds told reporters.

However, McCarthy on Saturday backtracked and said he will keep the $300 million of Ukraine aid in the Pentagon funding bill.