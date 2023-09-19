House Republicans Pull Bill to Keep Government Running as September 30 Deadline Looms

House Republicans pulled a stopgap bill that would keep the government running as the September 30 deadline looms.

Freedom Caucus members are at odds with other factions in the Republican Caucus over how to avoid a government shutdown.

Congressman Byron Donalds who is leading the negotiations, lashed out at lawmakers who are willing to work with the Democrats to avoid a shutdown.

“A lot of my colleagues, Freedom Caucus members, etc., need to be very concerned about the fact that we do have some Republican members who are willing to sign on to a clean [continuing resolution] with the Democrats, and basically eliminates out leverage to do anything,” Donalds told reporters on Tuesday, according to Fox News.

“I don’t take that lightly. There’s multiple games afoot in this town,” Donalds said.

According to Fox News, Donalds’ proposal would fund the government for 30 days with an 8% cut and includes the border security bill.

Fox News reported:

Rep Byron Donalds (R-FL) told reporters on Tuesday that there is no money for Ukraine ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to DC this week.

“There’s no money in the House right now for Ukraine. It’s not a good time for him to be here, quite frankly,” Donalds told reporters.

