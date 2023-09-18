Hunter Biden Sues IRS After Whistleblowers Reveal He Was Given Sweetheart Deal for Not Paying Taxes on Millions in Illicit Business Deals

Hunter Biden sued the IRS after whistleblowers revealed he did not pay taxes on millions of dollars in international money schemes and was given a sweetheart deal from far left investigators.

The whistleblowers released the shocking truth to the American public. So Hunter Biden is suing them.

Hunter claims the whistleblowers embarrassed him when they reported the truth on his illicit business dealings.

Business Insider reported:

Hunter Biden, US President Joe Biden’s son, has filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), alleging its agents “targeted and sought to embarrass” him by discussing his tax returns. “Biden has no fewer or lesser rights than any other American citizen, and no government agency or government agent has free reign to violate his rights simply because of who he is,” the lawsuit says. The lawsuit alleges that two former IRS officials violated Biden’s right to have the information kept private when they told Congress and the media that they felt an investigation into his tax affairs had been mishandled. “Two IRS agents—Mr. Gary Shapley and Mr. Joseph Ziegler—and their attorneys raised the stakes to unprecedented levels with their numerous public appearances and statements that blatantly violated Section 6103 of the Internal Revenue Code by engaging in a campaign to publicly smear Mr. Biden,” the lawsuit states.

Via Midnight Rider.

