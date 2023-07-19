IRS Whistleblower X on Hunter Probe: US Attorney David Weiss Was Constantly “Hamstrung, Limited and Marginalized by DOJ Officials” (VIDEO)

The House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) held a hearing with IRS whistleblowers on Wednesday.

At least two IRS whistleblowers have come forward to reveal Hunter Biden received preferential treatment throughout the mop-up operation disguised as an investigation.

The anonymous whistleblower, identified as Joseph Ziegler, finally came forward publicly on Wednesday: “Today, I sit here before you, not as a hero or a victim, but as a whistleblower compelled to disclose the truth.

Zieger said David Weiss, the US Attorney from Delaware, was hamstrung and marginalized by DOJ officials.

“It appeared to me, based on what I experienced, that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by DOJ officials,” Ziegler said.

WATCH:

🚨IRS Whistleblower Joe Ziegler drops a BOMBSHELL: "It appeared to me…that the U.S. attorney in Delaware…was constantly hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by DOJ officials as well as other U.S. attorneys. I still think that a special counsel is necessary for this… pic.twitter.com/Wq3EQbFr9O — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 19, 2023

David Weiss signed a June 7 letter claiming he had been granted “ultimate authority” over the Hunter Biden case.

This contradicts what an IRS whistleblower heard David Weiss say during one of his in-person meetings with the prosecutor.

Mark Lytle, an attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that US Attorney David Weiss, the Trump-appointed Delaware prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden’s case, said he had no power to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Whistleblower Gary Shapely said David Weiss disclosed this to him on one of his in-person meetings with the US Attorney.

Shapley’s lawyer recently told Fox News that Weiss tried to charge Hunter Biden in California and DC, but the Joe Biden-appointed US Attorneys would not approve.

“Weiss said he tried to go to the DC US Attorney’s office and they wouldn’t approve it. And he was trying to go charge it elsewhere in California – and he was trying to seek special counsel authority and that got denied and so this was a shocker to the agents who were present,” Mark Lytle told Fox News.