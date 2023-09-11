Ammunition Manufacturer Fires Back at Gov. Grisham: Offers Free Deliveries to all New Mexico Customers with Special Promo Code, “F*ck Off, Gov. Grisham”

On Friday, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared gun violence a public health emergency in response to the shooting deaths of a thirteen-year-old girl on July 28, a five-year-old girl on August 14, and an eleven-year-old boy on September 6.

“The action plan includes a suspension of open and concealed carry laws in Bernalillo County, temporarily prohibiting the carrying of guns on public property with certain exceptions. Exceptions include for licensed security guards and law enforcement officers. Citizens with permits to carry firearms are free to possess their weapons on private property (such as at a gun range or gun store), provided they transport the firearm in a locked box, use a trigger lock, or some other mechanism that renders the gun incapable of being fired,” according to the press release.

The public health order also directs:

The Regulation and Licensing Division to conduct monthly inspections of licensed firearm dealers to ensure compliance with all sales and storage laws.

The Department of Health, along with the Environment Department, to begin wastewater testing for illegal substances such as fentanyl at schools.

The Department of Health to compile and issue a comprehensive report on gunshot victims presenting at hospitals in New Mexico, which shall include (if available): demographic data of gunshot victims, including age, gender, race, and ethnicity; data on gunshot victim’s healthcare outcomes; the brand and caliber of the firearm used; the general circumstances leading to the injury; the impact of gunshot victims on New Mexico’s healthcare system; and any other pertinent information.

A prohibition on firearms on state property, including state buildings and schools. This also includes other places of education where children gather, such as parks.

The State Police to add officers in Albuquerque with funding for overtime provided.

The Children, Youth and Families Department to immediately suspend the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative and evaluate juvenile probation protocols.

“No constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute,” Grisham said in a chilling statement during a news conference.

Even worse, Grisham admitted she is openly violating the US Constitution: “There will be a legal challenge and I can’t tell you that we win it,” she said.

On Saturday, State Reps. Stefani Lord and John Block called for the impeachment of Governor Grisham.

“This emergency order violates the Governor’s oath to protect and defend the rights of New Mexicans and is illegal in nature. The legislature has a duty to intervene when the government is overstepping its boundaries, and Governor Grisham’s order and comments disqualify her from continuing her tenure as Governor,” the Reps wrote in a press release.

“I’m calling on counsel to begin the impeachment process against Governor Grisham,” Rep. Lord said. “This is an abhorrent attempt at imposing a radical, progressive agenda on an unwilling populous. Rather than addressing crime at its core, Governor Grisham is restricting the rights of law-abiding gun owners.”

In response to the unconstitutional order, Sheriff John Allen from Bernalillo County, north of Albuquerque, announced he would not comply with the unconstitutional order.

“As the elected Sheriff, I have reservations regarding this order. While I understand and appreciate the urgency, the temporary ban challenges the foundation of our Constitution, which I swore an oath to uphold. I am wary of placing my deputies in positions that could lead to civil liability conflicts, as well as the potential risks posed by prohibiting law-abiding citizens from their constitutional right to self-defense,” the sheriff said in a statement.

Visibly armed gun owners on Sunday afternoon courageously walked around Old Town, Albuquerque proudly displaying their firearms in defiance of Governor Grisham’s unconstitutional gun grab.

People gathered around with their firearms while holding American flags and Gadsden flags. The gun owners spoke out against the governor’s order.

According to Ford Fischer, a reporter on the scene, there was no police intervention.

Police did not enforce a $5,000 fine for violators.

In a daring move, Michigan-based Fenix Ammunition has launched a special promotion targeting the Democrat governor of New Mexico. Customers in New Mexico can now avail of free shipping when they use the promo code “F*ck Off, Gov Grisham.”

Their packaging also includes a photo of Gov. Grisham with the caption, “IMPEACH GOV. GRISHAM.”

The company minces no words about its opinions on the governor. In a statement to The Gateway Pundit, Fenix Ammunition took aim at the governor’s incompetence and lack of understanding of the Constitution. Read below: