Arizona’s Democrat Secretary of State Confirms He Cannot Bar Trump from Ballot

Arizona Secretary of State and former cartel lawyer Adrian Fontes was reportedly questioning President Trump’s eligibility for the 2024 election in Arizona as he faces politicized indictments from the Biden Regime and upcoming trial dates.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Adrian Fontes confirmed he does not have the authority to bar Trump from the ballot.

“Now, the Arizona Supreme Court said that because there’s no statutory process in federal law to enforce Section 3 of the 14th amendment, you can’t enforce it,” Fontes said on “The Gaggle” podcast by The Arizona Republic.

“That’s what the Arizona Supreme Court said, so that’s the state of the law in Arizona. Now, do I agree with that? No, that’s stupid,” Fontes whined.

“What I’m saying is I’m going to follow the law, and the law in Arizona is what the law in Arizona is. Whether I like it or not, is irrelevant,” he said.

Meanwhile New Hampshire’s RINO Secretary of State and Attorney General are also reviewing the legal theory that Trump can’t run for president.