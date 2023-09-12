Aaron Rodgers “Out for Season” with Achilles Tear – Jets’ Lose $75 Million in Contract Guarantees

Bad news for Jets fans and Aaron Rodgers. As The Gateway Pundit reported that last night, former long-time Green Bay Packer star Aaron Rodgers suffered an “ankle injury” after just four snaps in the game.

After a post-game press conference, despite an impressive Jets’ win over their division rival Buffalo Bills 22-16 despite the injury, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters regarding Rodgers, “It’s not good.”

And he was right. Today, it was confirmed that Aaron Rodgers suffered a “complete tear” of the Achilles tendon, the fibrous band of tissue that connects your calf muscles with the heel.

Rodgers, 39, will miss the entire 2023 season after the Jets signed him to a $112.5M 3-year deal. Of that $112.5M, $75M is guaranteed, including a $35M signing bonus and salaries for the 2023 and 2024 season. His $37M salary for 2025 was not guaranteed.

The Jets’ may end up paying $18.75M per snap for Rodgers with no guarantee the 39-year old will return after this devastating injury.

Meanwhile, his successor in Green Bay, Jordan Love, had an impressive debut with a 38-20 win over their long-time rival, the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.