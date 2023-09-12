Aaron Rodgers Suffers Ankle Injury Less Than 5 Minutes Into Jets Debut – OUT FOR GAME (VIDEO)

Aaron Rodgers suffered an ankle injury 5 minutes into his debut with the New York Jets on Monday night.

Rodgers was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets in April 2023.

In a display of patriotism on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Rodgers took the field holding a giant American flag.

According to sports reporters, Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd.

Shortly after he took the hit, Rodgers was carted off the field.

The play Aaron Rodgers suffered his injury:pic.twitter.com/Paa9IXAkTt https://t.co/X1QAX6XcmM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2023

Yahoo Sports reported: