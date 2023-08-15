“You Can Turn in 8,000 Fraudulent Registrations Now and Walk Free the Next Day” – Steve Bannon and Jim Hoft Discuss the MASSIVE Democrat Voter Registration Scandal by GBI Strategies and Dana Nessel’s Confirmation of TGP’s Reporting (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Monday to discuss Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s confirmation on Friday that far-left registration group GBI Strategies turned in 8,000 to 10,000 suspected fraudulent voter registrations in Muskegon, Michigan in the 2020 election.

GBI Strategies has offices in the battleground states and the group is funded by top Democrat donors including the Biden campaign and the Democrat Senatorial campaign.

Jim Hoft: This was quite a surprise for us. On Friday, Dana Nessel, the Attorney General there, the far left Attorney General, came out with a statement, and The Detroit News wrote about this, and it pretty much echoed our reporting for the whole week. They admitted that there was 8000 suspected fraudulent registrations turned into the Muskegon County or Muskegon City Clerk’s Office during the election. They admitted that the group was GBI Strategies, which we had reported on. They admitted that this group was connected with Democrats. This was actually in the Detroit press. I mean, that’s a shock. After reading this report in The Detroit Press, Steve, we were tempted to file charges – for them stealing our work – because basically what they said was everything that we had confirmed during the week.

Steve then added how Attorney General Dana Nessel continues to lie about this massive elections scandal brewing in Michigan and beyond.

