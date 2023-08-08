SICK! Gold Star Mom Says Joe Biden Lied to Her About Beau’s Death, Claimed: “We Lost Our Son as Well and Brought Him Home in a Flag Draped Coffin” (VIDEO)

Scumbag Joe Biden lied to a Gold Star mother about his son Beau’s death in the aftermath of his botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Gold Star families of the 13 US Service members killed in the Afghanistan suicide bombing due to Joe Biden’s incompetence and corruption, gathered for a Congressional forum in California on Monday.

Because of Joe Biden’s bad decisions, 13 US servicemembers were killed and many more critically wounded in August 2021 in a suicide bomb blast in Kabul.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

Joe Biden doesn’t care about the 13 slain service members.

Scumbag Biden checked his watch during the dignified transfer of the 13 US service members killed by his incompetence.

Gold Star mom Cheryl Rex, mother of fallen Lance Cpl Dylan Merola, spoke on Monday.

Cheryl Rex revealed an appalling story about Joe Biden callously sharing a story about his dead son Beau after her son was blown up by a suicide bomber.

Even worse, Joe Biden shamelessly claimed his son Beau died in war.

Beau died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland in 2015.

Joe Biden is a pathological liar.

“When [Biden] approached me, his words to me were, ‘My wife, Jill and I, know how you feel. We lost our son as well and brought him home in a flag draped coffin,'” Cheryl Rex said.

She continued, “My heart started beating faster and I started shaking, knowing that their son died from cancer and they were able to be by his side.”

“How could someone be so heartless to say he knew how I felt,” the Gold Star mom said.

God bless this woman!

