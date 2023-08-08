WATCH LIVE: Thousands Turn Out in Pouring Rain to See President Trump Deliver Remarks in New Hampshire on One Year Anniversary of Biden’s Mar a Lago Raid

Bedminster, NJ — Today, President Donald J. Trump announced the launch of New Hampshire’s “Veterans for Trump” Coalition accompanied by U.S. Representative and Afghanistan War veteran Brian Mast (FL-21). Representing all major branches of the armed forces, these 120 distinguished veterans from New Hampshire joined together to endorse President Trump as America’s next Commander in Chief. “When President Donald Trump was Commander in Chief, our nation’s veterans had a leader fighting to ensure that their service and sacrifices to our country were honored,” said Hillsborough County Attorney and Marine Corps veteran John Coughlin, Co-Chair of New Hampshire Veterans for Trump. “President Trump has always been a champion for the men and women who served our nation by ensuring they received great care, benefits, and jobs. He held corrupt government bureaucrats accountable for their lack of care and made sure the VA was treating veterans with honor and dignity.” President Trump championed and signed the VA Accountability and the Veterans Appeals Improvement Acts, the most significant VA reforms in a generation that led to a far more responsive and efficient Department of Veterans Affairs. Over 10,000 federal workers who failed to give our warriors the quality and timely care they so richly deserve were FIRED. President Trump also approved the VA Choice and VA MISSION Acts to give our heroes the permanent choice to see their local doctor and receive care at non-VA facilities when they live far away, the wait is too long, or it is not in their best medical interest. This change allowed more than 2.4 MILLION VETERANS to access over 725,000 private health care providers. President Trump’s commitment to our Veterans resulted in 3 in 4 veterans reporting improvements at their local VA, including shorter wait times and expanded community care options, leading to better healthcare outcomes and record VA satisfaction. Additionally, President Trump also signed legislation that created unparalleled opportunities for our brave soldiers after their service. President Trump’s Forever G.I. Bill allowed veterans to pursue education at any point in their lives and his administration’s vast expansion of job training resulted in OVER HALF A MILLION veterans finding jobs. Under President Trump’s leadership, America’s veteran heroes experienced decades low homelessness and unemployment. “President Trump fights every day for America’s veterans and their families, and now we are uniting to send President Trump back to the White House,” said New Hampshire State Representative and Air Force veteran Joe Pitre, Co-Chair of New Hampshire Veterans for Trump. “Our campaign is excited to announce the Veterans for Trump Coalition with dedicated members who will organize in New Hampshire, advance the America First Agenda, and help secure a decisive First in the Nation primary victory for President Trump.” On Day 1, President Donald J. Trump will reverse the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration and once again put our nation’s veterans first. Honorary Chair: Former State Representative Al Baldasaro – Marine Corps Co-Chairs: Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, Amherst – Army & Marine Corps State Representative Joe Pitre, Farmington – Air Force TGP EXCLUSIVE: Massive 2020 Voter Fraud Uncovered in Michigan – Police Find: TENS OF THOUSANDS of Fake Registrations, Bags of Pre-Paid Gift Cards, Guns with Silencers, Burner Phones, and a Democrat-Funded Organization with Multiple Temporary Facilities in Several States New Hampshire Veterans: Mark Andrews, Brookline – Air Force Gary Backstrom, Sharon – Marine Corps Gary Barton, Manchester – Marine Corps Daniel Beliveau, Manchester – Army Roland Bernier, Berlin – Army Fred Bird, Exeter – Air Force Paul Brassard, Manchester – Navy Charles Brinkerhoff, Bedford – Army Lenwood Brown, Bradford – Army Randy Brownrigg, Hudson – Navy Thomas Cahill, Raymond – Air Force John Caira, Goffstown – Navy Wayne Carosella, Manchester – Navy John Ceaser, Manchester – Air Force Kaili Cilley, Hillsboro – Army Mark Collins, Nashua – Army Carlton Cooper, Rochester – Army Bobby Coutu, Londonderry – Army Mary Cozzens, Loudon – Army Edward “Ted” Cropper, Chester – Army Brian Crowley, Londonderry – Marine Corps Paul Cullinane, New Boston – Navy Gary Daigle, Pelham – Army & Marine Corps Jim Daubenspeck, Meredith – Navy John Desmarais, Milan – Navy Kirk Dodge Jr., Raymond – Marine Corps Sean Donnelly, Manchester – Marine Corps Andrew Dow, Farmington – Army Stan Draper, Pelham – Marine Corps Jörg Dreusicke, Pelham – Army Rob Dunnell, North Hampton – Air Force Victoria Elezovic, Bennington – Army James Femino, Wolfeboro – Navy James Foote, Hampstead – Navy Joanne Forbes, Sanbornville – Coast Guard Marc Gagne, Manchester – Navy State Representative Larry Gagne, Manchester – Navy Former State Representative Lou Gargiulo, Exeter – Army Edward Gawlowicz, Candia – Air Force Shawn Gibson, Hudson – Marine Corps Former State Senator Bob Giuda, Warren – Marine Corps Gerald Goncalo, Londonderry – Marine Corps Abigail Goodrich, Manchester – Navy Sean Harvey, Hudson – Army Wayne Hemingway, Bristol – Army Timothy Henrick, Windham – Marine Corps Franklin Horsley, Wilton – Air Force Donald Hurlbutt, Deerfield – Army Justin Hussey, Franklin – Army James Johnson, Nashua – Army Aaron Keller, Rochester – Marine Corps Wynn Kimball, Epsom – Army Former State Representative Derek “Mac” Kittredge, Rochester – Air Force Bob Leavitt, Plaistow – Marine Corps State Representative John Leavitt, Hooksett – Army Adam Letizio, Windham – Navy Charles Lothrop, Nashua – Air Force Everett Mahoney, Bradford – Marine Corps Leo Marino, Hanover – Air Force Dennis Martin, Londonderry – Coast Guard Robert Martin, Epping – Army Former State Representative Frank McCarthy, Conway – Marine Corps Robert McCarthy, Manchester – Marine Corps John McGhie, Concord – Navy Sue McGhie, Concord – Navy Eric Meijers, Lempster – Navy Ed Mencis, Sandown – Army Brian Meyette, Cornish – Marine Corps Larry Miller, Merrimack – Air Force Guy Mitchell, Haverhill – Army Wayne Mitchell, North Haverhill – Air Force Linda Molinaro, Campton – Army Richard Montgomery, Manchester – Army Mike Moote, Claremont – Army Former State Representative Sean Morrison, Epping – Army James Morse, Moultonborough – Air Force Brian Nadeau, Raymond – Army Keith Nelson, Chester – Coast Guard Richard Nolan, Derry – Army Jamie Palmer, Epsom – Marine Corps Jeff Parent, Danville – Marine Corps Keith Paris, Hopkinton – Army Matthew Peltier, Thornton – Air Force Jason Peterson, Laconia – Army Russell Poirier, Bedford – Navy State Representative John Potucek, Derry – Air Force Joel Price, Nashua – Air Force Stephen Radzik, Concord – Navy Michael Robbins, Goffstown – Marine Corps State Representative Terry Roy, Deerfield – Army Edward Scanlon, Newfields – Air Force Peter Schoener, Nashua – Army Reginald Scott, Nashua – Navy State Representative John Sellers, Bristol – Air Force Roy Sims, Newport – Army Former U.S. Senator Bob Smith, Mirror Lake – Navy Douglas Smith, Fitzwilliam – Army Lloyd Smrkovski, Claremont – Navy Dennis Soucy, Concord – Army Galen Stearns, Windham – Navy Joseph Sylvester, Amherst – Army Timothy Thibault, Manchester – Navy Michael Thornton, Milford – Air Force & Marine Corps Michael Tkacz, Manchester – Army David Tofts, Meredith – Air Force James Toomey, Webster – Army Former State Representative Peter Torosian, Atkinson – Coast Guard Val Touba, Bedford – Navy Richard “Dick” Trask, Chester – Army Scott Ulmer, Bedford – Air Force Michael Veltsos, Hampton – Marine Corps State Representative Ken Weyler, Kingston – Air Force Jean White, Hampstead – Army Chris Wilhelm, Exeter – Navy James Wood, Merrimack – Air Force Frank Zabierek, Nashua – Air Force Daniel Zotto, Alexandria – Navy