WATCH LIVE: Thousands Turn Out in Pouring Rain to See President Trump Deliver Remarks in New Hampshire on One Year Anniversary of Biden’s Mar a Lago Raid

President Trump will deliver remarks today at 2:30 PM EDT during a campaign stop in Windham, New Hampshire.
One year ago today, Joe Biden sent his FBI thugs to execute a raid on President Trump at his Mar a Lago residence.
One year ago – Biden authorized the DOJ to raid Pres. Donald Trump’s home.
Today – Pres. Trump is in prime position to evict Biden from the White House…as Biden continues to launch legal attacks left and right.
— Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) August 8, 2023
The political persecution continues to this day with sham indictments against the 45th President. More recently, Joe Biden’s special council Jack Smith asked the far-left Obama overseeing the DOJ’s latest case against Trump to prevent the President from sharing information on the case with the public.
“In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict Frist Amendment right. Worse, it does so against its administration’s primary political opponent, during an election season in which the administration, prominent party members, and media allies have campaigned on the indictment and proliferated its false allegations,” Trump’s counsel wrote in response to the motion for protective order filed by dirty Jack Smith.
The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday on the deep state’s attempt to gag President Trump and Chutkan’s decision to give Trump only ONE DAY to respond rather than the standard 14 days. Chutkan is expected to issue an expedited ruling on the gag order as prosecutors filed a reply yesterday also.
JUST IN: President Trump Responds to Jack Smith’s Request For ‘Protective Order’ (Gag Order) After Judge Gives Him Rushed Deadline
A massive crowd of Patriots turned out early this morning in the pouring rain to see President Trump speak at 2:30 EDT.
HUNDREDS wait in the rain hours early to see President Trump speak in Windham, NH pic.twitter.com/4pPrWpSfjw
— Jordan Conradson🇺🇸 (@ConradsonJordan) August 8, 2023
Crowd chants “USA” and “LET’S GO BRANDON” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IFyhHo4ZtZ
— Jordan Conradson🇺🇸 (@ConradsonJordan) August 8, 2023
The President issued the following press release before the rally:
Donald J. Trump Announces New Hampshire’s “Veterans for Trump Coalition”
Bedminster, NJ — Today, President Donald J. Trump announced the launch of New Hampshire’s “Veterans for Trump” Coalition accompanied by U.S. Representative and Afghanistan War veteran Brian Mast (FL-21). Representing all major branches of the armed forces, these 120 distinguished veterans from New Hampshire joined together to endorse President Trump as America’s next Commander in Chief.
“When President Donald Trump was Commander in Chief, our nation’s veterans had a leader fighting to ensure that their service and sacrifices to our country were honored,” said Hillsborough County Attorney and Marine Corps veteran John Coughlin, Co-Chair of New Hampshire Veterans for Trump. “President Trump has always been a champion for the men and women who served our nation by ensuring they received great care, benefits, and jobs. He held corrupt government bureaucrats accountable for their lack of care and made sure the VA was treating veterans with honor and dignity.”
President Trump championed and signed the VA Accountability and the Veterans Appeals Improvement Acts, the most significant VA reforms in a generation that led to a far more responsive and efficient Department of Veterans Affairs. Over 10,000 federal workers who failed to give our warriors the quality and timely care they so richly deserve were FIRED.
President Trump also approved the VA Choice and VA MISSION Acts to give our heroes the permanent choice to see their local doctor and receive care at non-VA facilities when they live far away, the wait is too long, or it is not in their best medical interest. This change allowed more than 2.4 MILLION VETERANS to access over 725,000 private health care providers. President Trump’s commitment to our Veterans resulted in 3 in 4 veterans reporting improvements at their local VA, including shorter wait times and expanded community care options, leading to better healthcare outcomes and record VA satisfaction.
Additionally, President Trump also signed legislation that created unparalleled opportunities for our brave soldiers after their service. President Trump’s Forever G.I. Bill allowed veterans to pursue education at any point in their lives and his administration’s vast expansion of job training resulted in OVER HALF A MILLION veterans finding jobs. Under President Trump’s leadership, America’s veteran heroes experienced decades low homelessness and unemployment.
“President Trump fights every day for America’s veterans and their families, and now we are uniting to send President Trump back to the White House,” said New Hampshire State Representative and Air Force veteran Joe Pitre, Co-Chair of New Hampshire Veterans for Trump. “Our campaign is excited to announce the Veterans for Trump Coalition with dedicated members who will organize in New Hampshire, advance the America First Agenda, and help secure a decisive First in the Nation primary victory for President Trump.”
On Day 1, President Donald J. Trump will reverse the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration and once again put our nation’s veterans first.
Honorary Chair:
Former State Representative Al Baldasaro – Marine Corps
Co-Chairs:
Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, Amherst – Army & Marine Corps
State Representative Joe Pitre, Farmington – Air Force
New Hampshire Veterans:
Mark Andrews, Brookline – Air Force
Gary Backstrom, Sharon – Marine Corps
Gary Barton, Manchester – Marine Corps
Daniel Beliveau, Manchester – Army
Roland Bernier, Berlin – Army
Fred Bird, Exeter – Air Force
Paul Brassard, Manchester – Navy
Charles Brinkerhoff, Bedford – Army
Lenwood Brown, Bradford – Army
Randy Brownrigg, Hudson – Navy
Thomas Cahill, Raymond – Air Force
John Caira, Goffstown – Navy
Wayne Carosella, Manchester – Navy
John Ceaser, Manchester – Air Force
Kaili Cilley, Hillsboro – Army
Mark Collins, Nashua – Army
Carlton Cooper, Rochester – Army
Bobby Coutu, Londonderry – Army
Mary Cozzens, Loudon – Army
Edward “Ted” Cropper, Chester – Army
Brian Crowley, Londonderry – Marine Corps
Paul Cullinane, New Boston – Navy
Gary Daigle, Pelham – Army & Marine Corps
Jim Daubenspeck, Meredith – Navy
John Desmarais, Milan – Navy
Kirk Dodge Jr., Raymond – Marine Corps
Sean Donnelly, Manchester – Marine Corps
Andrew Dow, Farmington – Army
Stan Draper, Pelham – Marine Corps
Jörg Dreusicke, Pelham – Army
Rob Dunnell, North Hampton – Air Force
Victoria Elezovic, Bennington – Army
James Femino, Wolfeboro – Navy
James Foote, Hampstead – Navy
Joanne Forbes, Sanbornville – Coast Guard
Marc Gagne, Manchester – Navy
State Representative Larry Gagne, Manchester – Navy
Former State Representative Lou Gargiulo, Exeter – Army
Edward Gawlowicz, Candia – Air Force
Shawn Gibson, Hudson – Marine Corps
Former State Senator Bob Giuda, Warren – Marine Corps
Gerald Goncalo, Londonderry – Marine Corps
Abigail Goodrich, Manchester – Navy
Sean Harvey, Hudson – Army
Wayne Hemingway, Bristol – Army
Timothy Henrick, Windham – Marine Corps
Franklin Horsley, Wilton – Air Force
Donald Hurlbutt, Deerfield – Army
Justin Hussey, Franklin – Army
James Johnson, Nashua – Army
Aaron Keller, Rochester – Marine Corps
Wynn Kimball, Epsom – Army
Former State Representative Derek “Mac” Kittredge, Rochester – Air Force
Bob Leavitt, Plaistow – Marine Corps
State Representative John Leavitt, Hooksett – Army
Adam Letizio, Windham – Navy
Charles Lothrop, Nashua – Air Force
Everett Mahoney, Bradford – Marine Corps
Leo Marino, Hanover – Air Force
Dennis Martin, Londonderry – Coast Guard
Robert Martin, Epping – Army
Former State Representative Frank McCarthy, Conway – Marine Corps
Robert McCarthy, Manchester – Marine Corps
John McGhie, Concord – Navy
Sue McGhie, Concord – Navy
Eric Meijers, Lempster – Navy
Ed Mencis, Sandown – Army
Brian Meyette, Cornish – Marine Corps
Larry Miller, Merrimack – Air Force
Guy Mitchell, Haverhill – Army
Wayne Mitchell, North Haverhill – Air Force
Linda Molinaro, Campton – Army
Richard Montgomery, Manchester – Army
Mike Moote, Claremont – Army
Former State Representative Sean Morrison, Epping – Army
James Morse, Moultonborough – Air Force
Brian Nadeau, Raymond – Army
Keith Nelson, Chester – Coast Guard
Richard Nolan, Derry – Army
Jamie Palmer, Epsom – Marine Corps
Jeff Parent, Danville – Marine Corps
Keith Paris, Hopkinton – Army
Matthew Peltier, Thornton – Air Force
Jason Peterson, Laconia – Army
Russell Poirier, Bedford – Navy
State Representative John Potucek, Derry – Air Force
Joel Price, Nashua – Air Force
Stephen Radzik, Concord – Navy
Michael Robbins, Goffstown – Marine Corps
State Representative Terry Roy, Deerfield – Army
Edward Scanlon, Newfields – Air Force
Peter Schoener, Nashua – Army
Reginald Scott, Nashua – Navy
State Representative John Sellers, Bristol – Air Force
Roy Sims, Newport – Army
Former U.S. Senator Bob Smith, Mirror Lake – Navy
Douglas Smith, Fitzwilliam – Army
Lloyd Smrkovski, Claremont – Navy
Dennis Soucy, Concord – Army
Galen Stearns, Windham – Navy
Joseph Sylvester, Amherst – Army
Timothy Thibault, Manchester – Navy
Michael Thornton, Milford – Air Force & Marine Corps
Michael Tkacz, Manchester – Army
David Tofts, Meredith – Air Force
James Toomey, Webster – Army
Former State Representative Peter Torosian, Atkinson – Coast Guard
Val Touba, Bedford – Navy
Richard “Dick” Trask, Chester – Army
Scott Ulmer, Bedford – Air Force
Michael Veltsos, Hampton – Marine Corps
State Representative Ken Weyler, Kingston – Air Force
Jean White, Hampstead – Army
Chris Wilhelm, Exeter – Navy
James Wood, Merrimack – Air Force
Frank Zabierek, Nashua – Air Force
Daniel Zotto, Alexandria – Navy
The Windham High School gym is expected to be packed at capacity with 2,000+ supporters in rural New Hampshire.
Watch live via RSBN below: