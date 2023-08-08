WATCH LIVE: Thousands Turn Out in Pouring Rain to See President Trump Deliver Remarks in New Hampshire on One Year Anniversary of Biden’s Mar a Lago Raid

President Trump will deliver remarks today at 2:30 PM EDT during a campaign stop in Windham, New Hampshire.

One year ago today, Joe Biden sent his FBI thugs to execute a raid on President Trump at his Mar a Lago residence.

The political persecution continues to this day with sham indictments against the 45th President. More recently, Joe Biden’s special council Jack Smith asked the far-left Obama overseeing the DOJ’s latest case against Trump to prevent the President from sharing information on the case with the public.

“In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict Frist Amendment right. Worse, it does so against its administration’s primary political opponent, during an election season in which the administration, prominent party members, and media allies have campaigned on the indictment and proliferated its false allegations,” Trump’s counsel wrote in response to the motion for protective order filed by dirty Jack Smith.

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday on the deep state’s attempt to gag President Trump and Chutkan’s decision to give Trump only ONE DAY to respond rather than the standard 14 days. Chutkan is expected to issue an expedited ruling on the gag order as prosecutors filed a reply yesterday also.

JUST IN: President Trump Responds to Jack Smith’s Request For ‘Protective Order’ (Gag Order) After Judge Gives Him Rushed Deadline

A massive crowd of Patriots turned out early this morning in the pouring rain to see President Trump speak at 2:30 EDT.

The President issued the following press release before the rally:

Donald J. Trump Announces New Hampshire’s “Veterans for Trump Coalition”

Bedminster, NJ — Today, President Donald J. Trump announced the launch of New Hampshire’s “Veterans for Trump” Coalition accompanied by U.S. Representative and Afghanistan War veteran Brian Mast (FL-21). Representing all major branches of the armed forces, these 120 distinguished veterans from New Hampshire joined together to endorse President Trump as America’s next Commander in Chief.

 

“When President Donald Trump was Commander in Chief, our nation’s veterans had a leader fighting to ensure that their service and sacrifices to our country were honored,” said Hillsborough County Attorney and Marine Corps veteran John Coughlin, Co-Chair of New Hampshire Veterans for Trump. “President Trump has always been a champion for the men and women who served our nation by ensuring they received great care, benefits, and jobs. He held corrupt government bureaucrats accountable for their lack of care and made sure the VA was treating veterans with honor and dignity.”

 

President Trump championed and signed the VA Accountability and the Veterans Appeals Improvement Acts, the most significant VA reforms in a generation that led to a far more responsive and efficient Department of Veterans Affairs. Over 10,000 federal workers who failed to give our warriors the quality and timely care they so richly deserve were FIRED.

 

President Trump also approved the VA Choice and VA MISSION Acts to give our heroes the permanent choice to see their local doctor and receive care at non-VA facilities when they live far away, the wait is too long, or it is not in their best medical interest. This change allowed more than 2.4 MILLION VETERANS to access over 725,000 private health care providers. President Trump’s commitment to our Veterans resulted in 3 in 4 veterans reporting improvements at their local VA, including shorter wait times and expanded community care options, leading to better healthcare outcomes and record VA satisfaction.

 

Additionally, President Trump also signed legislation that created unparalleled opportunities for our brave soldiers after their service. President Trump’s Forever G.I. Bill allowed veterans to pursue education at any point in their lives and his administration’s vast expansion of job training resulted in OVER HALF A MILLION veterans finding jobs. Under President Trump’s leadership, America’s veteran heroes experienced decades low homelessness and unemployment.

 

“President Trump fights every day for America’s veterans and their families, and now we are uniting to send President Trump back to the White House,” said New Hampshire State Representative and Air Force veteran Joe Pitre, Co-Chair of New Hampshire Veterans for Trump. “Our campaign is excited to announce the Veterans for Trump Coalition with dedicated members who will organize in New Hampshire, advance the America First Agenda, and help secure a decisive First in the Nation primary victory for President Trump.”

 

On Day 1, President Donald J. Trump will reverse the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration and once again put our nation’s veterans first.

 

Honorary Chair:

Former State Representative Al Baldasaro – Marine Corps

 

Co-Chairs:

Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, Amherst – Army & Marine Corps

State Representative Joe Pitre, Farmington – Air Force

New Hampshire Veterans:

Mark Andrews, Brookline – Air Force

Gary Backstrom, Sharon – Marine Corps

Gary Barton, Manchester – Marine Corps

Daniel Beliveau, Manchester – Army

Roland Bernier, Berlin – Army

Fred Bird, Exeter – Air Force

Paul Brassard, Manchester – Navy

Charles Brinkerhoff, Bedford – Army

Lenwood Brown, Bradford – Army

Randy Brownrigg, Hudson – Navy

Thomas Cahill, Raymond – Air Force

John Caira, Goffstown – Navy

Wayne Carosella, Manchester – Navy

John Ceaser, Manchester – Air Force

Kaili Cilley, Hillsboro – Army

Mark Collins, Nashua – Army

Carlton Cooper, Rochester – Army

Bobby Coutu, Londonderry – Army

Mary Cozzens, Loudon – Army

Edward “Ted” Cropper, Chester – Army

Brian Crowley, Londonderry – Marine Corps

Paul Cullinane, New Boston – Navy

Gary Daigle, Pelham – Army & Marine Corps

Jim Daubenspeck, Meredith – Navy

John Desmarais, Milan – Navy

Kirk Dodge Jr., Raymond – Marine Corps

Sean Donnelly, Manchester – Marine Corps

Andrew Dow, Farmington – Army

Stan Draper, Pelham – Marine Corps

Jörg Dreusicke, Pelham – Army

Rob Dunnell, North Hampton – Air Force

Victoria Elezovic, Bennington – Army

James Femino, Wolfeboro – Navy

James Foote, Hampstead – Navy

Joanne Forbes, Sanbornville – Coast Guard

Marc Gagne, Manchester – Navy

State Representative Larry Gagne, Manchester – Navy

Former State Representative Lou Gargiulo, Exeter – Army

Edward Gawlowicz, Candia – Air Force

Shawn Gibson, Hudson – Marine Corps

Former State Senator Bob Giuda, Warren – Marine Corps

Gerald Goncalo, Londonderry – Marine Corps

Abigail Goodrich, Manchester – Navy

Sean Harvey, Hudson – Army

Wayne Hemingway, Bristol – Army

Timothy Henrick, Windham – Marine Corps

Franklin Horsley, Wilton – Air Force

Donald Hurlbutt, Deerfield – Army

Justin Hussey, Franklin – Army

James Johnson, Nashua – Army

Aaron Keller, Rochester – Marine Corps

Wynn Kimball, Epsom – Army

Former State Representative Derek “Mac” Kittredge, Rochester – Air Force

Bob Leavitt, Plaistow – Marine Corps

State Representative John Leavitt, Hooksett – Army

Adam Letizio, Windham – Navy

Charles Lothrop, Nashua – Air Force

Everett Mahoney, Bradford – Marine Corps

Leo Marino, Hanover – Air Force

Dennis Martin, Londonderry – Coast Guard

Robert Martin, Epping – Army

Former State Representative Frank McCarthy, Conway – Marine Corps

Robert McCarthy, Manchester – Marine Corps

John McGhie, Concord – Navy

Sue McGhie, Concord – Navy

Eric Meijers, Lempster – Navy

Ed Mencis, Sandown – Army

Brian Meyette, Cornish – Marine Corps

Larry Miller, Merrimack – Air Force

Guy Mitchell, Haverhill – Army

Wayne Mitchell, North Haverhill – Air Force

Linda Molinaro, Campton – Army

Richard Montgomery, Manchester – Army

Mike Moote, Claremont – Army

Former State Representative Sean Morrison, Epping – Army

James Morse, Moultonborough – Air Force

Brian Nadeau, Raymond – Army

Keith Nelson, Chester – Coast Guard

Richard Nolan, Derry – Army

Jamie Palmer, Epsom – Marine Corps

Jeff Parent, Danville – Marine Corps

Keith Paris, Hopkinton – Army

Matthew Peltier, Thornton – Air Force

Jason Peterson, Laconia – Army

Russell Poirier, Bedford – Navy

State Representative John Potucek, Derry – Air Force

Joel Price, Nashua – Air Force

Stephen Radzik, Concord – Navy

Michael Robbins, Goffstown – Marine Corps

State Representative Terry Roy, Deerfield – Army

Edward Scanlon, Newfields – Air Force

Peter Schoener, Nashua – Army

Reginald Scott, Nashua – Navy

State Representative John Sellers, Bristol – Air Force

Roy Sims, Newport – Army

Former U.S. Senator Bob Smith, Mirror Lake – Navy

Douglas Smith, Fitzwilliam – Army

Lloyd Smrkovski, Claremont – Navy

Dennis Soucy, Concord – Army

Galen Stearns, Windham – Navy

Joseph Sylvester, Amherst – Army

Timothy Thibault, Manchester – Navy

Michael Thornton, Milford – Air Force & Marine Corps

Michael Tkacz, Manchester – Army

David Tofts, Meredith – Air Force

James Toomey, Webster – Army

Former State Representative Peter Torosian, Atkinson – Coast Guard

Val Touba, Bedford – Navy

Richard “Dick” Trask, Chester – Army

Scott Ulmer, Bedford – Air Force

Michael Veltsos, Hampton – Marine Corps

State Representative Ken Weyler, Kingston – Air Force

Jean White, Hampstead – Army

Chris Wilhelm, Exeter – Navy

James Wood, Merrimack – Air Force

Frank Zabierek, Nashua – Air Force

Daniel Zotto, Alexandria – Navy

The Windham High School gym is expected to be packed at capacity with 2,000+ supporters in rural New Hampshire.

Watch live via RSBN below:

