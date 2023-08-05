Biden’s DOJ Continues to Bastardize Constitution – Jack Smith Demands Court Prevent Trump from Sharing Evidence After His Fiery Warning on Truth Social

On Thursday the Biden regime arraigned their top political opponent in a Washington DC court on speech violations.

The indictments were absurd, should never have been filed, and go against the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

On Friday we learned that Special Counsel Jack Smith either failed to review evidence that exonerates President Trump and Mayor Rudy Giuliani or he ignored the findings altogether.

Jack Smith charged Trump with “speech violations” while ignoring evidence that exonerated President Trump.

So who is the criminal here?

On Friday President Trump posted this warning on Truth Social.

This should not be a surprise. Trump ALWAYS goes after those who attack him first. Just ask Rosie O’Donnell or CNN.

In response to President Trump’s post on Truth Social, dirty Jack Smith asked the far-left Obama judge overseeing the DOJ’s latest case against Trump to prevent the president from sharing information on the case with the public.

This is also clearly a violation of President Trump’s first amendment right.

First, they indict him on speech violations for challenging the 2020 election – now they want to prevent Trump from being able to defend himself in public!

Only fake news mainstream media reports will be allowed!

This is complete tyranny. It is also the end of America if this is allowed.

Today it’s Trump. Tomorrow it’s you and your family. God help us.

The New York Post reported.