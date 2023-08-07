JUST IN: President Trump Responds to Jack Smith’s Request For ‘Protective Order’ (Gag Order) After Judge Gives Him Rushed Deadline

President Trump’s attorneys responded to far-left DC Judge Tanya Chutkan’s expedited schedule to respond to Jack Smith’s request for a protective order – also known as a thinly veiled gag order.

“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday following Jack Smith’s latest federal indictment.

In response to President Trump’s post on Truth Social, dirty Jack Smith asked the far-left Obama overseeing the DOJ’s latest case against Trump to prevent the president from sharing information on the case with the public.

On Saturday Judge Tanya Chutkan, a biased left-wing tyrant in a robe who previously worked with Hunter Biden, gave President Trump until Monday at 5 PM to respond to a motion for protective order filed by dirty Jack Smith.

Judge Chutkan gave Trump only ONE DAY to respond rather than give him the standard 14 days.

This type of abuse is only reserved for President Trump and Republicans.

Trump’s counsel responded to Jack Smith’s request for a protective order (gag order) and addressed First Amendment issues.

“In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict Frist Amendment right. Worse, it does so against its administration’s primary political opponent, during an election season in which the administration, prominent party members, and media allies have campaigned on the indictment and proliferated its false allegations,” Trump’s counsel wrote.

Trump’s attorneys said the government didn’t even respond to a draft of their brief until 11:51 am Monday.

“Without doubt, the Court’s decision to vary from the default Local Rules and allow President Trump less than one business day to respond to this important Motion is a concerning development, inconsistent with his due process rights,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

They added, “Presiden Trump respectfully requests the Court allow the parties 14 days to respond to all written motions, as LCrR 47(b) provides and fundamental fairness requires.”

Counsel for Donald Trump respond to DC Judge Tanya Chutkan's expedited schedule – Her decision to ignore Local Rules and give "Trump less than one business day to respond to this important Motion is a concerning development, inconsistent with his due process rights." pic.twitter.com/qtuELmU9Rt — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 7, 2023

Trump’s lawyers said Joe Biden capitalized on Trump’s indictment in a ‘thinly veiled reference to his administration’s prosecution of President Trump just hours before arraingment’

Below is the video Joe Biden posted to Twitter mocking Trump as he was heading to a federal courthouse to be arrested and arraigned:

Unreal Just 2 days after indicting Trump for J6, Biden puts out a “Dark Brandon” video saying “I like my coffee dark” This illegitimate POS is basically taking a victory lap for imprisoning his top political opponent Infuriating pic.twitter.com/Y1KosyxMbF — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 3, 2023

Trump’s lawyers called Jack Smith’s proposed ‘protective order,’ a gag order.

“However, the need to protect that information does not require a blanket gag order over all documents produced by the government. Rather, the Court can, and should, limit its protective order to genuinely sensitive materials,” they wrote.

Of course Jack Smith, as he has already demonstrated in the classified documents case, wants nearly ALL documents in the January 6 case marked sensitive and under a protective order.