LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Crowd Gathers at Court House in Washington D.C. for President Trump’s Arraignment – 2 PM EDT

President Trump will appear in a Washington DC federal courthouse today following another sham indictment which came ONE DAY after Devon Archer‘s Monday testimony on the Biden Crime Family before the House Oversight Committee.

The case against Trump for speaking out against the stolen 2020 election will be presented before Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan. Chutkan worked at the same law office as Hunter Biden and donated over $3,000 to Barack Obama from 2008-2012.

This is exactly what the Biden Crime Family needs to finally get Trump on bogus charges.

Trump was hit with four counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Jack Smith asserts in the indictment that Trump was “knowingly pushing false claims” about the 2020 election to sow distrust in the process.

But this is exactly what the Hillary Clinton campaign did in 2016 with Russiagate.

A crowd of angry leftists is gathered outside, calling for Trump’s imprisonment.

Classy liberals rally at the DC Federal Court House ahead of Trump indictment pic.twitter.com/pdRYcTs5U9 — Jordan Conradson🇺🇸 (@ConradsonJordan) August 3, 2023

Trump supporters also turned out in opposition to the sham charges.

Both national and international press are here to cover the arraignment.

President Trump is expected to arrive at 4 pm EDT.

