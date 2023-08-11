Update: As TGP Reported: Special Counsel Robert Hur Still Negotiating with Biden’s Lawyers Over Terms of His Interview in Stolen Classified Docs Case

NBC News on Friday *exclusively* reported Special Counsel Robert Hur is still negotiating with Biden’s lawyers over terms of a possible interview in the stolen classified documents case.

Per NBC News:

Attorneys for President Joe Biden and the special counsel appointed to investigate his handling of classified documents have been negotiating for about a month over the terms under which he would be interviewed, two people familiar with the matter said. Discussions between Biden’s lawyers and special counsel Robert Hur’s office are focused on how, when and where the interview might take place, as well as the scope of the questions, these people said. They stressed that the negotiations are ongoing and that no agreement has been reached. The back-and-forth suggests that the probe — now in its eighth month — may not be wrapping up imminently. But an interview with the person at the center of an investigation typically takes place near the end of the process.

Special Prosecutor Robert Hur is having to negotiate with Biden’s lawyers and the DOJ for a *possible interview* with Joe Biden over his stolen classified documents case.

Machine gun-toting federal agents descended on Mar-a-Lago last summer to seize lawfully stored documents at Trump’s Florida residence.

Jack Smith indicted Trump within months of being appointed special counsel to probe the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has yet to be interviewed by the special prosecutor investigating the classified documents he stole from a SCIF.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center.

Biden also stored classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette where his son Hunter had access to the sensitive materials.

Nine boxes of documents were taken from Joe Biden’s lawyer’s Boston office and we have no idea what is in those boxes because the National Archives is covering up for Biden.

Joe Biden is also withholding information from the Senate Intel Committee.

Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the stolen documents in January and Hur hasn’t even interviewed Joe Biden yet!

