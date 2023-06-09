Joe Biden Has Yet to Be Interviewed by the Special Counsel Investigating His Stolen Classified Documents

Joe Biden has yet to be interviewed by the special counsel investigating the stolen classified documents he stored at the Penn Biden Center and in his Delaware garage.

Biden stole SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center.

Biden also stored classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette where his son Hunter had access to the sensitive materials.

Nine boxes of documents were taken from Joe Biden’s lawyer’s Boston office and we have no idea what is in those boxes because the National Archives is covering up for Biden.

Joe Biden is also withholding information from the Senate Intel Committee.

Meanwhile, the special counsel investigating Trump for lawfully storing presidential records at Mar-a-Lago indicted Trump on at least 7 charges on Thursday.

