Special Counsel Robert Hur Negotiating with DOJ and Biden’s Lawyers for *Possible Interview* with Joe Biden in Stolen Classified Docs Case

Special Prosecutor Robert Hur is having to negotiate with Biden’s lawyers and the DOJ for a *possible interview* with Joe Biden over his stolen classified documents case.

Machine gun-toting federal agents descended on Mar-a-Lago last summer to seize lawfully stored documents at Trump’s Florida residence.

Jack Smith indicted Trump within months of being appointed special counsel to probe the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has yet to be interviewed by the special prosecutor investigating the classified documents he stole from a SCIF.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center.

Biden also stored classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette where his son Hunter had access to the sensitive materials.

Nine boxes of documents were taken from Joe Biden’s lawyer’s Boston office and we have no idea what is in those boxes because the National Archives is covering up for Biden.

Joe Biden is also withholding information from the Senate Intel Committee.

Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the stolen documents in January and Hur hasn’t even interviewed Joe Biden yet!

According to RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry: Special Counsel Rob Hur is having to negotiate conditions with DOJ and Biden’s legal team –including personal attorney Bob Bauer and White House counsel –for a possible interview with Biden over his removing classified documents when he left the White House in 2017