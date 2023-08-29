UNC Chapel Hill Professor Shot to Death by Wuhan-Educated PhD Student Tailei Qi Identified



shooter Tailei Qi

The UNC Chapel Hill professor who was shot to death by Tailei Qi was identified as Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

The University of North Carolina on Monday issued an emergency alert warning students and staff about an armed and dangerous person on campus.

UNC graduate Tailei Qi was identified as the suspect in Monday’s on-campus shooting.

Tailei Qi, a Wuhan-educated PhD student, was charged with first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property.

Fox News reported: