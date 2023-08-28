UPDATE: UNC Graduate Tailei Qi from Wuhan Universtiy in China Identified as Person of Interest in Campus Shooting; Suspect Taken Into Custody



person of interest Tailei Qi

The University of North Carolina on Monday issued an emergency alert warning students and staff about an armed and dangerous person on campus.

UNC graduate Tailei Qi was identified as a person of interest in Monday’s on-campus shooting, WRAL reported.

Tailei Qi was identified as a person of interest; a suspect has been taken into custody.

According to reports, at least two people are injured.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

WRAL reported:

Key information in Monday’s report of shots fired at UNC: Around 1 p.m., UNC sent an emergency notification reporting an armed and dangerous person was “on or near” campus.

The school’s students, faculty and staff were alerted to go inside and lock all doors.

WRAL sources say one person is in custody as of 3:15 p.m.

Police identified Tailei Qi as a person of interest.

All classes and UNC-sanctioned events are canceled for the rest of the day.

UNC Hospitals is on lockdown as a precaution. UNC outpatient clinics are closed for the rest of the day. 3:15 p.m.: WRAL News has learned a person is in custody. Police ask students, staff and faculty to stay sheltered in place for the time being. All previously scheduled classes and events are canceled for Monday.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper released a statement on the shooting.

“This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community,” Roy Cooper said.

DEVELOPING…please check back for updates.