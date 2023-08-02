Trump Attorney John Lauro to FOX News: “We Will Re-litigate *Every Single Issue* in the 2020 Election”

The indictment of President Trump yesterday by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith in Washington D.C. revolves heavily around the unproven assertion that the 2020 Election was legitimate, free from fraud and that President Trump “knowingly” asserted “baseless claims” of election fraud.

President Trump’s team was constricted immensely by a ridiculously narrow window of just a few weeks to compile data from an obfuscated election system that was bolstered by unprecedented COVID-19 mail-in balloting rules put in place. It was reminiscent of the Wild, Wild West. And still, cases were brought, and quickly dismissed, typically using procedural justifications such as “standing” or “laches” before any evidentiary hearings or discovery was permitted.

The Gateway Pundit has documented numerous examples of unresolved issues and concerns from USPS employees appearing to stuff piles of ballots into drop boxes in Michigan, to two 4am deliveries in the backdoor of the TCF Center in Detroit, more than 20,000 ballots delivered after the deadline in Maricopa County, the mysterious disappearance of Jesse Morgan’s USPS trailer that he claims contained around 250,000 filled out mail-in ballots transported from NJ to PA, and “erroneous code” being found on almost every Georgia county who’s system log files were analyzed. And that’s a few examples with many, many more documented.

In fact, just yesterday The Gateway Pundit published a report from Erich Speckin, a 20-year veteran contractor with the State of Michigan who investigated the 2020 Election AVCB ballots in Detroit and found there could be upwards of 35,000 illegal ballots. Also noted by Speckin were Detroit employees that claimed some ballots had different weights and toner issues compared with others.

Now, given the wording and accusations levied in the indictment against President Trump, one of his attorneys, John Lauro, weighed on FOX News with Brett Baier:

“Mr. Trump did what was exactly Constitutionally precise and in order. There was nothing illegal about that and he was required to take steps as President of the United States to ensure that election was held in a valid way. All of that now is being criminalized. The one thing I will say though: in 2020, Mr. Trump’s campaign had a few weeks to gear up and present evidence, it was very difficult. We now have the ability in this case to issue our own subpoenas, and we will re-litigate every single in the 2020 Election in the context of this litigation. It gives President Trump an opportunity that he has never had before, which is to have subpoena power, since January 6th in a way that can be exercised in a Federal court.

From @TheStormRedux on Twitter: