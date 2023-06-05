“We Had Witnesses” – UPDATE: Amistad Attorney Phill Kline Reacts to the USPS Investigation on Oct. 2020 Ballot Deliveries Vindicating Driver Jesse Morgan

Earlier on Monday The Gateway Pundit reported on the United States Postal Service report on contract driver Jesse Morgan and his claims that he hauled ballots from New York to Pennsylvania in late October 2020 before the presidential election.

As The Gateway Pundit reported in 2020, election fraud whistleblowers came forward in December following the controversial election, including one who witnessed the shipping of an estimated 144,000-288,000 completed ballots across three state lines on October 21.

The information was made public at a press conference by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization.

The Amistad Project said that they have sworn declarations that state over 300,000 ballots are at issue in Arizona, 548,000 in Michigan, 204,000 in Georgia, and over 121,000 in Pennsylvania.

They claimed that their evidence revealed multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states.

The whistleblower statements include potentially hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots being transported across three state lines, and a trailer filled with ballots disappearing in Pennsylvania.

Attorney Phil Kline said, “130,000 to 280,000 completed ballots for the 2020 general election were shipped from Bethpage, NY, to Lancaster, PA, where those ballots and the trailer in which they were shipped disappeared.”

Truck driver Jesse Morgan was present at the press conference and spoke for 9 minutes about his unbelievable ordeal. Morgan was tasked with delivering completed ballots to Pennsylvania from New York State.

This was explosive testimony.

Jesse Morgan: In total I saw 24 gaylords, or large cardboard containers of ballots, loaded into my trailer. These gaylords contained plastic trays, I call them totes or trays of ballots stacked on top of each other. All the envelopes were the same size. I saw the envelopes had return addresses… They were complete ballots.”

Jesse went on to say that he sat in Harrisburg for hours, and when he was told to leave, the supervisor at the post office would not give him a slip or an overtime slip so he could get paid. Jesse said the manager-supervisor was “kinda rude.”

Jesse’s testimony revealed that United States Post Office employees were in on the conspiracy to steal the votes.

Here is what Jesse Morgan told OAN at the time.



The Gateway Pundit later discovered that rather than investigate this massive alleged crime, US Attorney General Bill Barr called up investigator Tony Shaffer and KILLED the investigation! He never lifted a finger to investigate this enormous act of election fraud!

In June 2022 The Gateway Pundit reported that the United States Postal Service investigated the allegations by the truck drivers – but they would NOT release their report.

Now this- The American Thinker published a report this weekend. The USPS finally released their report on the accusations of truck drivers hauling completed ballots across state lines into Pennsylvania before election day!

Jesse Morgan was exonerated. No wonder they hid this for a year!

On Monday we reached out to Amistad Project Attorney Phill Kline for his reaction on the postal service report.

Here is what Phill told us.

First of all, Phill believes there are several confirming those things which do provide information, allow several confirmations of Jesse’s story.

There is information in the report conflicts with interviews by Amistad Project. Phill says, “What they confirmed is that there was a company in New York that provided over 650,000 ballots into Pennsylvania, and they did not identify specifically in this report how those ballots were transported when they were transported… What they also claimed is that the Bethpage facility people that they interviewed said that they never saw the ballots at their location. That is contrary to what we have in interviews of a few employees.”

Phill says Amistad Project interviewed a whistleblower at the Bethpage facility.

Phill Kline: We had a whistleblower up in that facility, and I can’t tell whether they interviewed this person or not because they’ve redacted all the names who corroborated Jesse’s description of what happened up there on October 21. So I don’t know if they’ve spoken with this person. I don’t know if this person changed their story from when they spoke with us.

Were the ballots filled out?

According to Jesse Morgan the ballots that he picked up in New York were filled out. Jesse was specific about what he saw as far as the handwriting on the return envelopes and so forth. And the person we spoke with in Bethpage who worked at that post also said that.

Transparency is lost as elections are privatized.

Now that we’ve moved from in person voting to mail in balloting, all of our laws generally require transparency and that both parties to be president to verify ballots before they are counted because if you don’t comply with that law, it becomes very difficult to identify any fraudulent activity. So those prophylactic measures have always been very important. And now we’ve moved most of the handling of these ballots to private companies, as your example, in Arizona and also through the USPS. United States Postal Service. And this is not many of the employees there, but sure, take a look. Now they are essentially polling places and they should be transparent. There should be a presence at these central processing facilities absolutely. To make sure ballots are handled correctly. That’s just common sense.

Here again is the report that was released by the USPS.