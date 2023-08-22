Trump Attorney John Eastman Booked at Fulton County Jail For Challenging 2020 Democrat Election Fraud

Stalin is smiling.

President Trump’s election lawyer John Eastman on Tuesday was booked at Fulton County jail for challenging Democrat election fraud in 2020, AP reported.

Marxist Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury last Monday returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Trump’s lawyer John Eastman, who was ambushed by FBI agents as he walked out of a restaurant in Santa Fe, New Mexico last June, was indicted on False Statements and Writings.

According to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Eastman was charged with counts 1-2 (RICO and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer), 9 (Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer), 11 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), 13 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements), 15 (Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents), 17 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), 19 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings), 27 (Filing False Documents).

Fani Willis gave Trump and other defendants until this Friday to voluntarily surrender.

John Eastman surrendered on Tuesday and was booked at the Fulton County jail.

“Eastman said in a statement provided by his lawyers that he was surrendering Tuesday “to an indictment that should never have been brought.” He lambasted the indictment for targeting “attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients” and said each of the 19 defendants was entitled to rely on the advice of lawyers and past legal precedent to challenge the results of the election.” AP reported.

Trump announced he will turn himself in to Atlanta authorities on Thursday.