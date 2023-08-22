Trump Announces He Will Turn Himself in on Thursday in Atlanta; Mocks Fani Willis’ Demand for $200K Bond

President Trump announced on Truth Social Monday night he will turn himself in on Thursday in Atlanta for the RICO case about the 2020 Georgia election challenge brought by Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Trump mocked Willis’ demand for $200,000 bond, saying in part, “The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me. I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a “flight” risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold-domed suite with Vladimir…”

It was revealed earlier this month that the then Chief Judge for the U.S. District Court for D.C., Beryl Howell, said without evidence she thought Trump was a flight risk in court papers about Special Counsel Jack Smith obtaining the contents of Trump’s Twitter account.



File screen image from Trump’s arraignment in New York City, April 4, 2023.

Trump was indicted along with 18 other defendants for exercising his First Amendment rights to free speech and petition the government regarding the results of 2020 presidential election, as well as his duty as president to ensure free and lawful elections. Willis has asked for a trial date of March 4, the day before Super Tuesday and eight days before the Georgia primary.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History. In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for “Murder,” but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

“The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me. I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a “flight” risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very “understated” airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial – I’m sure nobody would recognize me!”

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told reporters last week Trump will have a mug shot taken.

TRUMP BOOKING PHOTO COMING: Fulton County Sheriff says ‘we’ll have mugshots ready for you’ when President Trump is arraigned in election conspiracy case pic.twitter.com/3reh0CSKPV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 15, 2023

The sheriff’s office issued a press release Monday stating there will be a “hard lockdown” around the Fulton County jail for Trump’s surrender, “When Former President Trump surrenders: there will be a hard lockdown of the area surrounding the Rice Street Jail, meaning no ingress or egress during that time. All media must have and be ready to show their network credentials.”