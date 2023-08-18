NEW: Top White House Lawyer Steps Down as House Republicans Ramp Up Investigation Into Biden Crime Family

Top White House counsel Stuart Delery will be stepping down from his post next month as the Biden investigations intensify.

Delery has served as Biden’s top counsel since he assembled a transition team in November 2020.

“Stuart Delery has been a trusted adviser and a constant source of innovative legal thinking since Day One of my Administration. From his work during those early days on COVID-19 and efforts to get life-saving vaccines to the American public to the implementation of major legislative accomplishments such as the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act, he has been an integral part of my team and will be missed throughout the Administration. I extend my thanks to Stuart and his family for his service.” Biden said in a statement.

Meanwhile, congressional Republicans are ramping up their investigations into the Biden Crime Family.

On Thursday James Comer revealed Biden used a pseudonym for Ukraine dealings.

Biden used the email address “[email protected]” while he was tasked as the point man to handle Ukraine as Vice President.

Joe Biden also used “Robin Ware” and “JRB Ware” while he was VP.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨@RepJamesComer is requesting all unredacted documents and communications from @USNatArchives in which: ▪️Then-VP Joe Biden used a pseudonym ▪️Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer is copied ▪️And all drafts of then-Vice President Biden’s speech delivered… pic.twitter.com/GUPWvPFTuq — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 17, 2023

Last Wednesday the House Oversight Committee released bank records on Hunter Biden’s payments from Russia and Kazakhstan officials.

The report mentions payments from Burisma Holdings, Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina, and Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev.

The payments totaled $20 million to the Biden Crime Family.

In May James Comer identified the NINE Bidens implicated in corruption.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.

1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild

James Comer said the Biden family received over $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden was Vice President.

The countries involved directly correlated with Joe Biden’s work as Vice President.

The White House did not announce who would be replacing Stuart Delery.