TREASON: House Oversight Committee Releases Bank Records on Hunter Biden Payments from Russia and Kazakh Officials – $20 MILLION IN PAYMENTS

On Wednesday the House Oversight Committee released bank records on Hunter Biden’s payments from Russia and Kazakhstan officials.
The report mentions paymbens from Burisma Holdings, Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina, and Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev.
The payments totaled $20 million to the Biden Crime Family.
Look for President Trump to be indicted tomorrow.
We’ve now identified $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Bidens and their associates.
During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter sold him as “the brand.” No real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself.
In Spring 2014, a Ukrainian oligarch placed Archer and Biden on the Burisma board of directors and agreed to pay each of them $1 million per year. Then-Vice President Joe Biden visited Ukraine soon after they joined Burisma. Hunter claimed credit for this visit to show “value.”
After receiving the sportscar payment, Archer & Biden then arranged for Burisma executives to visit Kazakhstan in June 2014 to evaluate a three-way deal among Burisma, a Chinese state-owned company, and the government of Kazakhstan.
FOX News reported:
Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., released a third memo Wednesday about the Biden family’s foreign business dealings, producing bank records purporting to show that Hunter Biden and his business associates received millions in payments from Russian and Kazakhstani oligarchs when his father was vice president.
The 19-page memo, which provides screenshots of redacted bank records, says millions in payments came from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, as well as Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina and Kazakhstani oligarch Kenes Rakishev, and that then-Vice President Biden attended dinners with Baturina, Rakishev and a representative from Burisma.
“Then-Vice President Biden met—in person, for significant periods of time—with those individuals or their representatives,” the memo states. “Then-Vice President Biden joined approximately 20 phone calls on speakerphone with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates and attended dinners with foreign oligarchs who paid huge sums of money to Hunter Biden. Joe Biden, ‘the brand,’ was the only product the Bidens sold.”