On Wednesday the House Oversight Committee released bank records on Hunter Biden’s payments from Russia and Kazakhstan officials.

The report mentions paymbens from Burisma Holdings, Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina, and Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev.

The payments totaled $20 million to the Biden Crime Family.

Look for President Trump to be indicted tomorrow.

We’ve now identified $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Bidens and their associates. During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter sold him as “the brand.” No real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

In Spring 2014, a Ukrainian oligarch placed Archer and Biden on the Burisma board of directors and agreed to pay each of them $1 million per year. Then-Vice President Joe Biden visited Ukraine soon after they joined Burisma. Hunter claimed credit for this visit to show “value.” — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

After receiving the sportscar payment, Archer & Biden then arranged for Burisma executives to visit Kazakhstan in June 2014 to evaluate a three-way deal among Burisma, a Chinese state-owned company, and the government of Kazakhstan. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

Read the full bank records memorandum released today:https://t.co/3CBkMp1nJv — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

Previous bank records memoranda can be found here:

First Bank Memo: https://t.co/onL7M5iUGH Second Bank Memo: https://t.co/dFpIIV5zW0 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

FOX News reported: