Top Biden Spox: Joe Biden Will Make Sure That He Communicates to Maui Residents That He Has “Been There Since Day One” (AUDIO)

Joe Biden is on his way to Maui two weeks after deadly wildfires devastated the historic town of Lahaina.

More than 100 people are confirmed dead and nearly 1,000 people are still unaccounted for.

Joe Biden has been on back-to-back vacations for the last couple of weeks and doesn’t have a care in the world. He callously refused to comment on the deadly fires as he lounged beachside.

Biden will only spend 6 hours in Hawaii before going back to Lake Tahoe for another vacation.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton held a gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Hawaii.

Olivia Dalton said Joe Biden will make sure that he communicates to Maui residents that he has “been there since day one.”

Maui residents are angry with Joe Biden and the slow emergency response from both federal and state governments – both run by incompetent and corrupt Democrats.

One Maui resident blasted Joe Biden for sending billions of dollars to Ukraine while ignoring Hawaiian residents suffering in the aftermath of wildfires.

Joe Biden pledged one-time payments of $700 per household to people displaced by the fires after callously brushing off questions about the rising death toll.

After sending more than $100 billion to Ukraine, Biden offered a one-time payment of $700 to Americans suffering.

A Maui resident blasted Joe Biden for sending Ukraine money while ignoring American citizens in need.

“Why aren’t you taking care of what you’re in charge of rather than sending out these funds to Ukraine or anywhere? Take care of here first. Biden? He’s an idiot!” the Maui resident told Rebel News.

