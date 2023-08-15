Biden Announces He will Visit Hawaii Soon, Pledges One-Time Payments of $700 Per Household to People Displaced by Maui Fires (VIDEO)

This is beyond pathetic.

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to participate in a tour of Ingeteam, Inc. to promote ‘clean energy investments.’

After refusing to comment for several days, Joe Biden said he will visit Hawaii soon.

After sending more than $100 billion to Ukraine, Biden offered a one-time payment of $700 per household to people displaced by the Maui fires.

“We’ve also authorized one-time payments of $700 per household for folks who have been displaced so they can do the immediate things…” Biden said.

$700. Per household.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been given over $100 billion.

WATCH: