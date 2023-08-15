Biden Announces He will Visit Hawaii Soon, Pledges One-Time Payments of $700 Per Household to People Displaced by Maui Fires (VIDEO)

by

This is beyond pathetic.

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to participate in a tour of Ingeteam, Inc. to promote ‘clean energy investments.’

After refusing to comment for several days, Joe Biden said he will visit Hawaii soon.

After sending more than $100 billion to Ukraine, Biden offered a one-time payment of $700 per household to people displaced by the Maui fires.

“We’ve also authorized one-time payments of $700 per household for folks who have been displaced so they can do the immediate things…” Biden said.

$700. Per household.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been given over $100 billion.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

