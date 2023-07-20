“Every Statement You Made About Me is Inaccurate…These Are Defamations Used to Censor Me” – RFK Jr. Goes Scorched Earth on Nasty Democrat After She Slanders and Advocates Censoring Him During Her Opening Statement (VIDEO)

As Jim Hoft reported earlier, The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government will hold a hearing on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The hearing will examine the federal government’s role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech.
** Robert F. Kennedy Jr., attorney
** Emma-Jo Morris, journalist at Breitbart News
** D. John Sauer, Special Assistant Attorney General, Louisiana Department of Justice
The Democrats are in freak-out mode.
Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) got in a verbal fight with Kennedy during the hearing which did not end well for her. Kennedy put the deranged liberal right in her place after she publicly slandered him during her opening statement.
Plaskett began her opening statement during the hearing with a lie: she claimed that RFK, Jr said that COVID was targeted to specifically attack Caucasians and Blacks. As Jim Hoft previously pointed out, his comments were completely taken out of context.
She went on to claim Kennedy advised Black Americans not to receive vaccines and trash Kennedy’s research on the COVID shot.
The rude Democrat next attacked her Republican colleagues for daring to have RFK, Jr. to speak in the first place and launched a chilling attack on the First Amendment.
Many of my Republicans will rush to cover…that they have Mr. Kennedy here because they want to protect his free speech, that they do not believe in American censorship. This is not the kind of free speech that I know of. Free Speech is not an absolute.
“Hateful abusive rhetoric” does not need to be promoted in the halls of the people’s house.
Paskett goes on to falsely accuse Republicans and Kennedy of racism and promoting conspiracies such as “The Great Replacement Theory.”
She continues to utter her race-baiting lies and promotes censorship of Kennedy for another four minutes.
Kennedy was then given a chance by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) to respond to Plaskett’s cruel smears. His remarks were straight fire:
I would like to respond to these defamations that have been applied to me by the ranking member.
Virtually every statement that you just made about me is inaccurate. I have never advised Black Americans not to receive vaccines.
At one moment you point out that I am anti vax at another moment you point out that my children are vaccinated.
These are defamations and malignancies that are used to censor me to prevent people from listening to the actual things that I’m saying.
“The term ‘malinformation’ was coined to describe information that Facebook and Twitter and the other social media sites understood was true, but that the White House and other federal agencies wanted censored anyway for political reasons because it challenged official orthodoxies.”
