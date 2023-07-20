“Every Statement You Made About Me is Inaccurate…These Are Defamations Used to Censor Me” – RFK Jr. Goes Scorched Earth on Nasty Democrat After She Slanders and Advocates Censoring Him During Her Opening Statement (VIDEO)

As Jim Hoft reported earlier, The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government will hold a hearing on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The hearing will examine the federal government’s role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech.

WITNESSES:

** Robert F. Kennedy Jr., attorney

** Emma-Jo Morris, journalist at Breitbart News

** D. John Sauer, Special Assistant Attorney General, Louisiana Department of Justice

The Democrats are in freak-out mode.

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) got in a verbal fight with Kennedy during the hearing which did not end well for her. Kennedy put the deranged liberal right in her place after she publicly slandered him during her opening statement.

Plaskett began her opening statement during the hearing with a lie: she claimed that RFK, Jr said that COVID was targeted to specifically attack Caucasians and Blacks. As Jim Hoft previously pointed out, his comments were completely taken out of context.

She went on to claim Kennedy advised Black Americans not to receive vaccines and trash Kennedy’s research on the COVID shot.

The rude Democrat next attacked her Republican colleagues for daring to have RFK, Jr. to speak in the first place and launched a chilling attack on the First Amendment.