REVEALED: Upcoming Book Drops New Details on the Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal Including the TWO Missed Chances by Biden to Prevent the Kabul Airport Suicide Bombing and the Reasons Why

An upcoming book is dropping new details on the botched Afghanistan withdrawal from Afghanistan, including how Joe Biden blew more than one opportunity to stop the attacks.

The reasons why these efforts were not carried out will infuriate you as well according to the new book “Kabul: The Untold Story of Biden’s Fiasco and the American Warriors Who Fought to the End.”

The Daily Mail reported:

In the days before a suicide bomber killed 13 service personnel at Kabul airport in 2021, U.S. military commanders were aware of the threat and twice missed chances to take out the deadly terrorist network behind the plot, according to a new book. The Taliban, who had seized control of Afghanistan, refused a request to raid a hotel that was a known staging post for ISIS-K, who carried out the atrocity. And at around the same time, superior officers vetoed a plan for a drone strike elsewhere because of the “negative response” of the Taliban to such a raid.

Everyone in the Biden regime knew the attack was coming on the Kabul airport and had two chances to stop it, yet they chose to let 13 brave American soldiers die instead.

Jerry Dunleavy, one of the books two authors and an investigator helping lead the Afghanistan withdrawal investigation for the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the following statement:

Our findings — tucked away in the Pentagon’s own documents and in the own words of military officers personally involved in the Afghanistan evacuation — provide more damning evidence about the dangerous stupidity of relying upon terrorists like the Taliban to provide security at Kabul airport

The Daily Mail further reveals that Dunleavy, and his co-author James Hasson, also drop more details explaining the chances of an ISIS-K attack on the Kabul airport. They obtained this information via the official Central Command report into the bombing, which was published earlier this year after a freedom of information (FOIA) request.

Intelligence channels were sent several warnings just two days before the attack on the airport.

Marines stationed at the airport were ordered on to one knee all night to reduce their exposure to a potential explosion. Just one day later, medical units were told to be on alert for a mass casualty event.

U.S offices were also reliant on the Taliban to protect them. The authors report that one officer said there were coordination with the Taliban on security everyday. These included nightly intelligence meetings with American units to share most up-to-date information.

Units at H.K.I.A (Hamid Karzai International Airport) used Chat Surfer to disseminate information on threats he said.

TGP’s Jim Hoft previously reported Abdul Rehman, the suicide bomber, was incarcerated at the Bagram prison for four years until he was set free by the Taliban terrorists in July 2022. He then committed the deadly bombing that killed 13 US military members and over 70 Afghan civilians.

The Biden regime had every opportunity to prevent the attack yet chose to let our American heroes die. Recall that Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a U.S. Marine Corps sniper who served in Afghanistan during the surrender to the Taliban forces, testified before Congress last month. Vargas told Congress that he was denied permission to shoot Rehman before he killed 13 service members and over 170 civilians.

His story confirmed previous Gateway Pundit reporting on the incident.