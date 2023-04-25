Another Biden Disgrace: Taliban Reportedly Kills ISIS Mastermind Behind Kabul Airport Suicide Bombing – Regime Previously Let Suicide Bomber Kill 13 American Soldiers

The ISIS-K terrorist mastermind behind the suicide bombing that killed 13 American servicemembers has reportedly been taken out by the Taliban.

TGP’s Jim Hoft previously reported Abdul Rehman, the suicide bomber, was incarcerated at the Bagram prison for four years until he was set free by the Taliban terrorists in July 2022. He then committed the deadly bombing that killed 13 US military members and over 70 Afghan civilians.

The Biden regime had every opportunity to prevent the attack yet chose to let our American heroes die. Recall that Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a U.S. Marine Corps sniper who served in Afghanistan during the surrender to the Taliban forces, testified before Congress last month. Vargas told Congress that he was denied permission to shoot Rehman before he killed 13 service members and over 170 civilians.

His story confirmed previous Gateway Pundit reporting on the incident.

Instead of taking responsibility, the Biden National Security Council (NSC) released a report on Holy Thursday blaming President Trump for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The ISIS leader behind the attack was reportedly killed by the Taliban.

CBS News reported:

The ISIS leader responsible for the planning of the 2021 attack at the Kabul airport that took the lives of 13 U.S. service members has been killed by the Taliban, according to senior administration officials. The White House says it will not release the name of the man, but described him as the “mastermind” of the assault on Abbey Gate, one of the main points of entry for those trying to evacuate Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal. Officials learned of his death in Afghanistan weeks ago, but said it has taken some time to confirm. “Experts in the government are at high confidence that this individual…was indeed the key individual responsible” for the attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, a senior administration official told CBS News. More than 100 Afghan civilians were also killed in the suicide bombing. The U.S. was not informed about the death by the Taliban, but it made the determination from its own intelligence gathering and monitoring of the ongoing threats and actors in the region. “This was a Taliban operation. We didn’t conduct it jointly with them or anything like that,” the U.S. official said. U.S. law prohibits military cooperation and military intelligence sharing with the Taliban. Asked why the U.S. government was certain this was the individual responsible for the bombing, and how that determination was made, the official said he could not provide further detail. Word of the ISIS leader’s death comes as Mr. Biden launches his 2024 re-election campaign. In 2020, he had campaigned on a vow to end the war in Afghanistan, but also cast himself as a leader capable of restoring competence to government management and U.S. foreign affairs. Administration officials dismissed any suggestion that the timing of the announcement coincided with the president’s reelection plans. One said the timing was purely coincidental.

If anyone believes the Regime on timing, there’s parts of Brooklyn bridge up for sell.