PREDICTABLE: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Unfounded Bomb Threat at Courthouse – No Evidence Found

In a situation that is becoming distressingly familiar, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at the Fulton County Courthouse on Thursday evening, officials confirmed to NBC News.

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s office responded to a bomb threat at the Fulton County Courthouse, the sheriff tells NBC News. K-9 units and police are en route,” MSNBC Executive Producer Kyle Griffin wrote on x.

The alleged threat reportedly occurred shortly after President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail.

Sheriff’s deputies and the bomb squad found no evidence of explosives or other threats to the courthouse.

Of course, mainstream media are blaming Republicans for this unfounded bomb threat.

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NBC News that there was a bomb threat called in against the county courthouse this evening. It doesn’t seem like there’s been anything found, but still a major yikes given the other threats against judges and the like we’ve seen in recent weeks. (And it’s worth noting that Trump was at the county jail today, not the courthouse), Hayes Brown reported on MSNBC.

On Thursday night, President Trump turned himself after being indicted by corrupt Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into questioning the election fraud in 2020.

The sheriff’s department released his booking photo.

Trump was arrested for 13 charges related to his effort to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.