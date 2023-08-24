LIVE-FEED BROADCAST: Trump in Fulton County Booked on Unapproved Speech Charges

Trump arrived in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday evening to turn himself in at the Fulton County, jail.

President Trump will be arraigned on 13 charges related to his effort to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

He was all smiles as he deplaned.

Trump was officially booked at the Fulton County jail.

BREAKING: Donald Trump has been officially booked at the Fulton County Jail They list President Trump as 6’3 and 215lbs pic.twitter.com/EfLWgs5Zsr — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) August 24, 2023

Trump’s arraignment will be broadcast in primetime. He will be processed, booked and will likely have his mugshot taken.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee allowed cameras in the courtroom for Trump’s arraignment in Fulton County.

WSB-TV, WAGA TV, WANF TV and WXIA TV will be in the courtroom with cameras.

Watch the proceedings live here:

Via 11 Alive:

Via ANF First: