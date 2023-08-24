LIVE-FEED BROADCAST: Trump in Fulton County Booked on Unapproved Speech Charges

by

Trump arrived in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday evening to turn himself in at the Fulton County, jail.

President Trump will be arraigned on 13 charges related to his effort to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

He was all smiles as he deplaned.

Trump was officially booked at the Fulton County jail.

Trump’s arraignment will be broadcast in primetime. He will be processed, booked and will likely have his mugshot taken.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee allowed cameras in the courtroom for Trump’s arraignment in Fulton County.

WSB-TV, WAGA TV, WANF TV and WXIA TV will be in the courtroom with cameras.

Watch the proceedings live here:

Via 11 Alive:

Via ANF First:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.