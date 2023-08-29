Pope Francis Shames “Backwards” Conservative Catholics in the United States During Meeting with Portuguese Jesuits

Pope Francis attacked conservative Catholics in the US during a meeting with Jesuits on Monday.

Francis said US conservative Catholics were “backwards” in their thinking and have replaced faith with ideology.

The AP reported:

Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church, saying they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time. Francis’ comments were an acknowledgment of the divisions in the U.S. Catholic Church, which has been split between progressives and conservatives who long found support in the doctrinaire papacies of St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI, particularly on issues of abortion and same-sex marriage. Many conservatives have blasted Francis’ emphasis instead on social justice issues such as the environment and the poor, while also branding as heretical his opening to letting divorced and civilly remarried Catholics receive the sacraments. Francis made the comments in a private meeting with Portuguese members of his Jesuit religious order while visiting Lisbon on Aug. 5; the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica, which is vetted by the Vatican secretariat of state, published a transcript of the encounter Monday.

This was not an isolated attack on conservative Catholic Americans.

In June THOUSANDS of Catholics and Protestants gathered outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to protest the team honoring the demonic group the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Dodgers and Major League Baseball allowed the radical demonic gay group who mock Catholics and Christianity to be celebrated before the start of the baseball game.

Bishop J. Strickland from Texas spoke at the rally and prayed before the game.

Here is a video of Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. This is what the Catholics were protesting.

John Yep from Catholics for Catholics later joined Steve Bannon on The War Room.

Yep told Steve that The Vatican sent two bishops to Texas to confront and harass Bishop Strickland after the rally.