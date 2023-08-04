Pfizer Executive Can’t Provide Definitive Answer Why Its COVID-19 Vaccine Causes Myocarditis and Pericarditis During Australian Hearing (VIDEO)

During a recent Australian Senate hearing, Pfizer Australia’s Country Medical Director, Dr. Krishan Thiru, was unable to provide a definitive answer to the question raised by Queensland Senator Gerard Rennick about the mechanism by which the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes myocarditis and pericarditis.

The question was directed at understanding the underlying biochemical pathway that could lead to these conditions following vaccination.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that confidential Pfizer documents reveal the Pharma giant had ‘evidence’ suggesting ‘increased risk of myocarditis’ following Covid-19 vaccines in early 2022.

““There is evidence that suggests patients who receive a COVID-19 vaccine are at an increased risk of myocarditis,” Pfizer said according to the documents obtained by Project Veritas.

“Onset was typically within several days after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (from Pfizer or Moderna), and cases have occurred more often after the second dose than the first dose.” the pharma giant said.

On Wednesday, Senator Rennick, throughout the discussion, repeatedly sought a clear explanation of why the Pfizer vaccine causes myocarditis, a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, or pericarditis, an inflammation of the lining around the heart.

“Can you explain the process, why the vaccine causes myocarditis and pericarditis?” Sen. Rennick asked.

In response, Dr. Thiru emphasized the overall safety of Pfizer’s vaccine, citing data from clinical trials, pharmacovigilance, and real-world distribution involving billions of doses. He acknowledged reports of myocarditis and pericarditis being “temporarily associated with vaccination,” yet highlighted that such incidents remain rare.

Rennick quickly interrupted, insisting that the issue at hand was not the number of reports but the lack of understanding regarding how the vaccine causes myocarditis. He challenged Pfizer’s claim of vaccine safety in the absence of a clear explanation of the mechanism of these adverse effects.

“I’m not referring to the number of reports. I want you to explain to me the mechanism of how the vaccine causes myocarditis,” said Rennick.

“Or do you not understand the mechanism of why the vaccine causes myocarditis? It looks to me like you don’t. And if you don’t understand it, why are you saying the vaccine is safe without qualifying the risks? Rennick added.

Struggling to provide a direct answer to the Senator’s question, Dr. Thiru attempted to pivot the discussion toward the vaccine’s benefits versus its risks.

Thiru responded, “Senator, all medicines, all therapeutic products and vaccines have benefits and have side effects as well. Looking at the totality of the evidence for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, regulatory authorities, health authorities, experts globally, including in Australia, within the Department of Health and the TGA, have maintained that the benefit risk ratio…”

This explanation fell short of satisfying Rennick’s demand for a comprehensive understanding of the vaccine’s potential to cause heart conditions.

“That’s not the question that I asked. I asked can you explain why the vaccine causes myocarditis? Yes or no?” Rennick asked for the third time.

Rennick concluded his questioning with a subtle implication that Pfizer did not fully understand the biochemical pathway causing myocarditis following vaccination, an accusation that Dr. Thiru didn’t deny. Instead, he agreed to take the question on notice and provide further information at a later date.

Rennick added, “So you clearly don’t understand the pathway, do you? Because you can’t explain it. I’m not referring to the cost-benefit analysis here. I’m referring to do you understand the biochemical pathway as to why the vaccine causes damage to the heart?”

“I’m happy to take your question on notice and come back to the committee with whatever information we can provide,” Dr. Thiru said.

“I might just clarify, I was not referring to a cost-benefit analysis in my previous response. I was referring to the benefit-risk ratio and health authorities around the globe continue to recommend the benefits.” he added and was interrupted by Rennick.

“And this isn’t the question that I’m asking,” Rennick said.

“As I understand, the question was about the mechanisms. And we are happy to take that question on notice,” Dr. Thiru concluded.

WATCH:

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the pharmaceutical giant had imported a special batch of COVID-19 vaccines solely for their employee vaccination program.

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts then questioned Pfizer’s use of a specific batch of vaccine for their employees that was not tested by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), to which Dr. Hewitt CLAIMED that this was done to ensure that no vaccine would be taken from government stocks.

“We’ve read that your vaccine mandate was using your own batch of vaccine, especially imported for Pfizer, which was not tested by the TGA. Is that correct?” Roberts asked.

Dr. Hewitt then responded, “So Pfizer undertook to import a batch of vaccine specifically for the employee vaccination programme, and that was so that no vaccine would be taken from government stocks that was being delivered to clinics as needed.”