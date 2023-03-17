Confidential Pfizer Documents Reveal Pharma Giant Had ‘Evidence’ Suggesting ‘Increased Risk of Myocarditis’ Following Covid-19 Vaccines in Early 2022

Confidential Pfizer documents reveal the Pharma giant had ‘evidence’ suggesting ‘increased risk of myocarditis’ following Covid-19 vaccines in early 2022.

““There is evidence that suggests patients who receive a COVID-19 vaccine are at an increased risk of myocarditis,” Pfizer said according to the documents obtained by Project Veritas.

“Onset was typically within several days after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (from Pfizer or Moderna), and cases have occurred more often after the second dose than the first dose.” the pharma giant said.

BREAKING: Confidential @Pfizer Documents Reveal Pharmaceutical Giant Had ‘Evidence’ Suggesting ‘Increased Risk of Myocarditis’ Following COVID-19 Vaccinations in Early 2022 "“There is evidence that suggests patients who receive a COVID-19 vaccine are at an increased risk of… https://t.co/7rrh33DPXx pic.twitter.com/ZtJMocJiJP — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) March 16, 2023

More from Project Veritas:

Project Veritas published confidential Pfizer documents today showing that the company was aware of the potential risk of myocarditis for individuals who received doses of their COVID-19 vaccine. “The reasons for male predominance in myocarditis and pericarditis incidence post COVID-19 vaccination remain unknown.” [PAGE 28]

• “The pattern of cases conform, as per the label, to a pattern of myocarditis cases occurring in majority of young males below 29 years of age within the first two weeks postvaccination…” [PAGE 19]

• “Since April 2021, increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported in the United States after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), particularly in adolescents and young adults (CDC 2021).” [PAGE 18]

• “Myocarditis events were defined as encounters with a billing or encounter diagnosis consistent with an ICD10-CM or SNOMED CT code for myocarditis which fell within two weeks of receiving dose 1, 2, or 3 of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.”

• “Incidence rates of myocarditis were measured for each vaccine dose with denominator signifying the total number of patients receiving that dose and numerator signifying the total number of patients meeting the above criteria for an encounter for myocarditis following that dose.”

Editor’s note: This project may have been in the works while James O’Keefe was still leading the organization. The Gateway Pundit supports James O’Keefe and our friends who are still a part of the organization.